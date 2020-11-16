Area Premier Of ELF THE MUSICAL Prepares To Hit The Stage In Hagerstown

Authentic Community Theatre Inc. in Hagerstown is bringing in the Holiday season with 7 shows December 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Maryland Theatre.

The Area Premier of Elf The Musical is gearing up to hit the stage in Hagerstown MD at the Historic Maryland Theatre. Directed by Scott Rubel, Choreographed by Samantha Williams, and Music Directed by Zayna Burnham, the story of Buddy The Elf comes to life on stage in this magnificent christmas delights.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

"Typically we only have 2 shows. With the mandates that caps audience sizes at 100 people doing 7 shows, while a huge task, was needed. We knew this show was going to sell like crazy and it has. 6 of the 7 shows are sold out and there are only about 25 tickets left to the 7:30 show on Sunday" Robbie Soto, President and Producer said.

With a recent "scandle" at another local theatre and other theatres in the area being shut down, Authentic Community Theatre has seen an influx of new talent beating down their door for a chance to perform with a reputable theatre that is a safe space for all, or just perform at all. Soto said "Obviously through the pandemic we have had our issues but we have been working tirelessly to make sure we are in compliance. We are rehearsing with Masks, checking temps at the door, cleaning before and after every rehearsal as well as taking further measures to make sure all of our actors and staff are safe. But at the same time, performance is what we all live for and love, I am not willing to let the art community down. No matter what it takes we will perform. Losing money, having to do the cleanings, speaking to local health officials and leaders on a regular basis is exhausting, but it's not as bad as having to go dark and keep our stages empty".

Director Scott Rubel said "Amidst all of this craziness of Covid, it is very exciting for us to bring the premier of ELF the musical for this holiday season. We have taken all precautions to be sure that all involved including the audience receive a safe environment to enjoy this Christmas spectacular. Throughout all the hardships that we have all had to deal with this year we are thrilled that Buddy, Santa, and all the elves can spread Christmas Cheer this December at The Maryland Theatre".

The slate of new faces includes Jeremy Trammelle as Buddy, Ryan Perry as Walter, Alisha Eberhart as Mrs. Claus, Erica Janssen as Deb, Emmalyn Nunes as Michelle (Michael). Returning favorites include Ben Smith as the Macy's Manager, Soto as Santa Claus, Jim Zuna as Mr. Greenway, Hope Wolford as Jovi and Michelle Steshoski as Emily.

6 of the 7 Shows are sold out. Tickets can be bought while they last for a live in person performance at www.mdtheatre.org/act.php.

