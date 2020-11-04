Adventure Theatre Introduces A New Digital Series With Guest Host Andrea Sarralde

Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook November 8, 2020 at 2PM.

Adventure Theatre MTC brings an exciting new segment presented in Spanish to its weekly Sunday afternoon digital productions: Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde (Let's Tell Our Stories with Andrea Sarralde). At Contemos Nuestras Historias, audiences will take a fun and creative walk through the past and present art of Latin American and Hispanic cultures to inspire artists of the future. To tune in, visit Adventure Theatre's Facebook Event page Sunday at 2PM.

This week's inaugural episode will feature special guests 123 Andres as they discuss their children's book Hola, Amigo/Hello Friend as well as their music. Andrés and Christina are the Latin Grammy-winning music duo 123 Andrés. Their catchy songs and lively concerts get the whole family dancing and learning, in Spanish and English. 123 Andrés has toured nationally and abroad with concerts for children and families.

Guest host Andrea Sarralde Shelton is the Founding Partner of ideAL2 Media, 3 times Emmy Award Winning and nominated journalist, and veteran communications professional with more than 18 years of experience working both as producer and host of a variety of TV and radio shows in the metropolitan area. Her work experience includes developing content, storytelling and videos for the District of Columbia public and charter schools, Montgomery County Council, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Since 2019, Andrea has been the bilingual content producer for Montgomery Community Media where she created the "Hola Montgomery" Spanish platform.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are grateful to have Andrea on board and excited to share even more diverse stories with its viewers. Says Kong, "This is an awesome opportunity for us to connect with our friends in the Spanish-speaking community. This moment of inclusion really reaffirms our commitment to reflecting the community that we serve."

Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook November 8, 2020 at 2PM. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

IT'S A DOUBLE FEATURE! Stay tuned this Sunday as Adventure Theatre brings back special guest author Kara Lee Corthron to celebrate her new book Daughters of Jubilation at 3PM on Facebook. This feature will also welcome back guest host Nicole A. Watson.

