Adventure Seeks New Winter Plays For Jingle In July Festival

Adventure Theatre MTC is looking for DC, Maryland, or Virginia writers to take part in another flash creation of new work for a series of online readings for family audiences. Adventure Theatre MTC's Jingle in July looks to bring the magic of winter into the homes of children and families and expand the body of work focused on winter and holiday themes. Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020.

How to Submit A Script:

Interested writers should sign up at prod@adventuretheatre-mtc.org by Friday July 17th at 11:59pm, and must include a headshot. All scripts should be a maximum of 15 pages (reading 15-20 minutes) and will need to include 2 of 5 inspiration elements given out post-sign up. Writers can adapt anything in the public domain, but cannot adapt things that require getting rights. Adventure is also looking to celebrate diverse voices in the holidays, and welcome stories from BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ writers- a note on casting is included below.

All scripts should be written for family audiences and rated G- any script including adult content or language will not be read. All scripts are due by July 20th, at which point the scripts will be passed to our directors, Nicole Maneffa, Nicole Watson, and Laley Lippard.

How Actors can Submit Headshot/Resumes to Perform:

In order to maintain the proper ethnic and gender identified casting of the writer's intent, we are holding an open call for actors (over the age of 16) who are available for that time and will use the information in the writer's script to cast the week of the event. Interested performers should review required dates/times and send a resume and headshot to kparker@adventuretheatre-mtc.org with the subject line "Actor information for consideration in the Jingle in July Festival" prior to July 17th.

Adventure Theatre MTC will select at least one playwright to be commissioned to present their play at WinterFest in our coming 2020/2021 season, whether online or live.

Executive Director, Leon Seemann, and Education Director, Margo Brenner Collins, hope that these stories will allow new voices and new fantastical stories to flood the holiday season.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this Jingle in July Playwright Festival, "Winter is a magical time, but there are not enough stories, especially stories that focus on the BIPOC experience around the holidays for new generations."

To tune in to Jingle in July or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

