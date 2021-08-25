Adventure Gives a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Show LUCHADORA

Peek behind the curtain of Adventure's first in-theatre show since the beginning of the pandemic, Luchadora!. Written by Alvaro Saar Rios, the discovery of a worn pink wrestling mask prompts Nana Lupita, a Wisconsin grandmother, to share her tale about growing up in 1960s Texas. Follow her journey of defying gender norms, chasing one's dreams, and appreciating the ties that bind a family together as she paves her way through the world of wrestling, discovering her own family traditions along the way. This sneak peek will feature behind the scenes rehearsals and a first look at costumes designed by Jeannette Christensen. The show begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited to kick off Adventure's 70th season with such a heartwarming tale about family and unexpected connections, which is this year's theme. Says Kong, "The blend of the past and present in this play really showcases the unique connection between generations and between familial and societal expectations."

This sneak peak will premiere free on Facebook on August 29, 2021 at 3PM ET. Luchadora! opens September 19, 2021. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.