Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Raimund Theater

Best Actress in a Musical

Myrthes Monteiro - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz

Best Choreography

Chrissie Cartwright - CATS - Ronacher

Best Director of a Musical

Alexander Balga - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten

Best Lighting Design

Michael Grundner - ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn

Best Musical

CATS - Ronacher

Best Musical Concert

ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn

Best Newcomer

Simon Stockinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten

Best Off-Production

NEXT TO NORMAL - Viennas English Theatre

Best Revival

CATS - Ronacher

Best Set Design

John Napier / Alan Walker - CATS - Ronacher

Best Summer Production

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Katja Berg - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





