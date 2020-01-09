Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Raimund Theater
Best Actress in a Musical
Myrthes Monteiro - EIN AMERIKANER IN PARIS - Musiktheater Linz
Best Choreography
Chrissie Cartwright - CATS - Ronacher
Best Director of a Musical
Alexander Balga - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten
Best Lighting Design
Michael Grundner - ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn
Best Musical
CATS - Ronacher
Best Musical Concert
ELISABETH In Concert - Schloss Schönbrunn
Best Newcomer
Simon Stockinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten
Best Off-Production
NEXT TO NORMAL - Viennas English Theatre
Best Revival
CATS - Ronacher
Best Set Design
John Napier / Alan Walker - CATS - Ronacher
Best Summer Production
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Katja Berg - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle Amstetten
