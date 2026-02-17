LA CLEMENZA DI TITO Comes to The Vienna State Opera

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vienna State Opera will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “La Clemenza di Tito” on March 24, 2026, as part of its main stage season in Vienna. The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the opera house’s main auditorium and is part of a series of spring productions running throughout March.

The March 24 performance will feature tenor Katleho Mokhoabane in the title role of Tito, with soprano Hanna-Elisabeth Müller as Vitellia, soprano Florina Ilie as Servilia, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Sesto, and mezzo-soprano Alma Neuhaus as Annio. The production will be conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado and staged by director Jan Lauwers, who also contributed choreography and stage design. Additional creative team members include costume designer Lot Lemm and lighting designer Ken Hioco.

Unaware of the threats surrounding him, the Roman emperor Tito tries to live up to his office as well as his own standards.

Tito exercises magnanimity: he forgives his opponents and donates the money intended for the construction of a temple in his honor to the victims of the last eruption of Vesuvius. He also releases Servilia, whom he wanted to marry for reasons of raison d'état, when her lover Annio asks him to do so. But he is not armed against the secret wrath of Vitellia, who claims him and the co-regency for herself and incites his friend Sesto to murder and riot. The Capitol is already in flames. When Sesto confesses to being the instigator of the uprising, Tito is faced with the decision of signing the Senate's death warrant or allowing the proverbial leniency to prevail.

Tickets for “La Clemenza di Tito” and other performances at the Vienna State Opera are available through the venue’s official ticketing system, with options including individual seats and subscription packages that allow patrons to attend multiple productions throughout the season. Subscription offerings for the 2025–2026 season include access to select opera and ballet performances on designated dates, allowing audiences to reserve seats in advance.

