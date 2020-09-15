Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Six Upcoming Concerts Conducted by Herbert Blomstedt

The first concert takes place on October 3.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra has announced 6 upcoming concerts conducted by Herbert Blomstedt between now and Christmas.

All six concerts feature works from Ludwig van Beethoven and take place at Musikverein, Golden Hall in Vienna, Austria.

Purchase options are available for Vienna Philharmonic subscription holders. Inquiries regarding remaining tickets beginning September 16 at the Wiener Musikverein.

Learn more at https://www.wienerphilharmoniker.at/concerts/subscriptions-and-soirees.

