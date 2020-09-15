Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Six Upcoming Concerts Conducted by Herbert Blomstedt

Article Pixel

The first concert takes place on October 3. 

Sep. 15, 2020  

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra has announced 6 upcoming concerts conducted by Herbert Blomstedt between now and Christmas.

The first concert takes place on October 3.

All six concerts feature works from Ludwig van Beethoven and take place at Musikverein, Golden Hall in Vienna, Austria.

Purchase options are available for Vienna Philharmonic subscription holders. Inquiries regarding remaining tickets beginning September 16 at the Wiener Musikverein.

Learn more at https://www.wienerphilharmoniker.at/concerts/subscriptions-and-soirees.


Related Articles View More Austria Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!
  • Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
  • Theatre National de la Danse Presents 'Journees europeennes du patrimoine'
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!