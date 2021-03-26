Salzburger Landestheater presents Shakespeare In The Park: Elves And Errors.

The performance takes place in the park of Schloss Leopoldskron.

The bard never wrote this Shakespeare play - but the lovers from "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "The Storm" and "As You Like It" meet in the park enchanted, suffering, loving - deeply confused by the spirits of the air and the forest.

Performances run from August 18, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.