Eclairs sur l'Au-delÃ  Comes to Salzburg This Week

The performance is set for Thursday 20 July 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks Photo 2 Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Eclairs sur l'Au-delÃ  Comes to Salzburg This Week

Ã‰clairs sur lâ€™Au-delÃ â€¦ â€” SWR Symphonieorchester Â· Metzmacher comes to Salzburg this week. The performance is set for Thursday 20 July 2023.

DATES & TICKETS

PRICEÂ â‚¬ 10 â€” 135

Â LOCATION

Â Felsenreitschule

PROGRAMME

OLIVIER MESSIAEN

Ã‰clairs sur lâ€™Au-delÃ â€¦ for large orchestra

ARTISTS

SWR SymphonieorchesterÂ 

Ingo MetzmacherÂ ConductorÂ 

Learn more atÂ Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Austria

1
Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks Photo
Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Salzburg Festival presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks,Â Camerata Salzburg, and Honeck. The performance is set for 24 July.

2
Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SchÃ¶nbrunn Castle Photo
Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SchÃ¶nbrunn Castle

What did our critic think of ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SchÃ¶nbrunn Castle? The dramatically touching story about Austria's famous Empress Elisabeth is back for a three-night Open Air Concert in SchÃ¶nbrunn's grand forecourt.

3
Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÃœHNE Photo
Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÃœHNE

What did our critic think of NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÃœHNE? Let's get Tschaunern, Vienna's most famous impromptu stage, kicked off the 2023 season with Dan Goggin's Musical Comedy, Nonnsense.

4
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE Photo
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE

What did our critic think of DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE? 'No one puts baby in a corner.' One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Austria SHOWS

Recommended For You