Eclairs sur l'Au-delÃ  Comes to Salzburg This Week

Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SchÃ¶nbrunn Castle
What did our critic think of ELISABETH IN CONCERT at SchÃ¶nbrunn Castle? The dramatically touching story about Austria's famous Empress Elisabeth is back for a three-night Open Air Concert in SchÃ¶nbrunn's grand forecourt.
Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÃœHNE
What did our critic think of NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÃœHNE? Let's get Tschaunern, Vienna's most famous impromptu stage, kicked off the 2023 season with Dan Goggin's Musical Comedy, Nonnsense.
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE
What did our critic think of DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE? 'No one puts baby in a corner.' One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.