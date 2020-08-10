Despite Pandemic, Salzburg Music and Drama Festival Opens

This year marks the 100th year of the festival, which opened on Saturday, August 1.

The Salzburg Music and Drama Festival will still go on this year, despite the current global health crisis and numerous festivals across the world being cancelled for health and safety precautions, Euro News reports.

As far as safety measures, the lineup of 200 shows has been cut to 110. Ticket sales are also capped in order to maintain social distancing.

Patrons must also wear a mask while viewing productions and there are no intermissions or food being served. Performers within close proximity of one another must be tested regularly.

The Salzburg Festival offers a broader artistic program than any other festival: Salzburg features opera, drama and concerts. And in the selection of works and interpretations, it also offers the broadest spectrum from Mozart, the genius loci, to modern works, from classical interpretations to avant-garde experimentation, from Hofmannsthal's Jedermann to Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin.

