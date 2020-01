CATS extend it's run in Vienna!

Christian Struppeck announced earlier today the extension of Andrew Lloyd Webbers CATS. Due to the sold-out run, CATS will be back at the RONACHER after a short summer break in October 2020. Tickets will be on sale on January 21st. Get sure to grab yours as soon as possible. It is, after all these years, as magical as ever! Click here to read everything about Opening Night.

For tickets and further information visit www.vbw.at





