BWW Review: MUSICAL QUARANTINE DIARIES at AUSTRIA
MUSICAL IN THE TIME OF COVID19!
Dear diary, here is another one for us. The likes of Bettina Bogdany (Jessica), Gloria Wind (Andrea), Gernot Romic (Gavin), and Konstantin Zander (Billy & Brooks), together with Philipp Bindreiter (Drums), Bela Fischer (Piano & Arrangement) and Walter Walterson (Bass) got something for our ears. They recorded something from a very special album, maybe one of the best ones to enjoy after a busy day at work. THAT SMILE from John Bucchinos IT'S ONLY LIFE. Sit back, relax, and enjoy. Stay healthy, we are all in this together and we will come out of it, together! Stay strong and don't forget to smile.
