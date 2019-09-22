BWW Review: LES MISERABLES at Nova Scena Bratislava

The global phenomenon in Slovakia!

Les Misérables is a record-breaking phenomenon. It took the people's hearts by storm, despite all the poor critics. The show based on Victor Hugos's famous novel is celebrating its Opening Night in Bratislava. The musical from Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil will be played in Slovakian for the very first time. More than 70 Million worldwide have seen the show. Now it's time to take the Slovakian audience by storm. Director Marie Zamora is no stranger to the material. She originated the role of Cosette in the Paris production of the show and is married to one of the creators, Alain Boublil. The Nova Scena, a lovely theatre in the heart of the Slovakian capital is doing a non-replica production. Zamora took the show and created a fresh and touching version. It's like watching something familiar from a different perspective. Zamora's ValJean Titus Tóbisz looks like a convict and sings like an angel, sort of. She directed the show with a lot of heart and passion. You literally feel the connection between her and the show. Expectations are on a high bar when it comes to Les Misérabels, there have to be some of the finest voices of the country, singers with pretty good acting skills and of course a barricade. Not to forget a crowed orchestra pit. Bratislava is offering all of it, gobsmacking performances, (Vendula Příhodová /Eponine just to mention one), a lovely and detailed set design, and the huge Slovakian Symphonic Orchestra.

Les Misérables in Bratislava is a fresh and vital interpretation of AlainBoublils and Claude-Michel Schönbergs masterpiece. Maybe one of the best Non-Replica productions from the past few years. Bratislava is just a stone's throw away from Vienna. Enjoy the beautiful old town of the Slovakian capital and witness Zamoras Les Misèrables before heading back to Vienna, where the world's most famous junkyard is waiting for you. It doesn't get any better than this. Music speaks a unique language and Les Misèrables is a perfect example.

Infos and tickets www.nova.scena.sk





Related Articles Shows View More Austria Stories