BWW Review: CATS at RONACHER THEATRE

It's been a while since the Ronacher Theatre in Vienna invited us to the Jellicle Ball. Six months, two weeks, and one day later, after the whole country went into a never before seen Lockdown. CATS is back, the theatre is back, a glimpse of light in these dark and unpredictable times.

With a special Covid-19 Prevention concept, the VBW are able to reopen Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of T.S. Elliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical CATS again after the theatres went dark earlier this year. CATS will be the first En Suite production to open again after the world went upside down.

CATS like you have never seen it before. The creatives worked out a slightly different version, due to COVID-19 safety measures but the show is still what its recognized for, it's about CATS.

But is it safe to attend the theatre? Of course, it is. The team around Christian Struppeck came up with a superb safety concept. Audiences are even split up in different groups before they enter the theatre. A colored guidance system will lead you through the house alongside numerous disinfect dispensers and into your seats. It never felt easier to enter the house.

Here we are, back in the theatre after a break that felt like an eternity. Something special has been in the air that night. We experienced a huge excitement in the auditorium. Actors as well as audience members enjoyed every second of the sort of history making (Re-) Opening Night of this year's season. Frenetic and never-ending applause paired with well-deserved standing ovations.

Not easy to describe how good it feels to be back, even if we have to wear mouth-nose protection, which is not obligatory during the performance, but most of the audience kept wearing it in an exemplary manner.

We need the theater as much as the theatre needs us. Join the Jellicle Ball, and get yourself a magical night because nobody knows what is going to happen next. Just in case, i haven't told you before, go and see CATS. Now!

