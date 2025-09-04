Review: MARIA THERESIA PRESS CALL at Ronacher

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As summer is coming to a close, theatres are preparing to reopen again. Rehearsals are in full swing, and we are curious about the latest in-house production of the Vereingte Bühnen Wien, MARIA-THERESIA, a show about another famous Austrian historical figure (again, played by a Dutch actress). The rehearsal process for a brand-new show is always something magical; working with raw material and fine artists is an experience that everybody in the industry should have at least once in their career. Vienna has a history of successful in-house productions; the standards for MT are high, and the show must be profoundly game-changing in every manner. The VBW opened its doors and invited the press into "the room where it happens" to present a glimpse of its work. With four songs performed on the rehearsal stage, the cast, led by Nienke Latten in the leading role, gave us an impression of the style of MT. Its music sounds surprisingly familiar, even more than expected. As they are still in a "work-in-progress" mode with loads of work that has to be done before the Grand Opening in October, we got an idea about the show's style.

Nienke Latten (Maria Theresia), Moritz Mausser (Friedrich II. von Preußen), Andreas Wolfram (Chancellor Bartenstein), and Fabio Diso (Franz Stephan von Lothringen) presented their parts, as some are more promising than others. (to no surprise) The dancing might be a significant part, because it involves Parcours as a key element, and should be fun to watch. As said before, it has to be game-changing, and doing Parccours in a Musical theatre sounds like they have found the right path to go.

Maria Theresia, an epic drama packed with powerful music and a thrilling story, the bar (as usual in Vienna) is high, and for what we have seen so far, there is much potential in it.

The most frequently asked question is, will this one be a success like many others before, will MT sell tickets like the predecessor ROCK ME AMADEUS?

COULD IT BE? YES, IT COULD! (to quote an old friend's lyric)

Opening Night will be held on October 10th at the RONACHER THEATER in the heart of Vienna. With Nienke Latten, Fabio Diso, Moritz Mausser, Annemieke van Dam, Annemarie Lauretta, Dominik Hees, Andreas Wolfram, Aeneas Hollweg, Amelie Pollak. Music written by Dieter and Paul Falk. Book by Thomas Kahry, Lyrics by Jonathan Zelter, directed by Alex Balga, with Choreography by Jonathan Huor and Costume Design by Aleksandra Kica.

