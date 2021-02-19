BWW Previews: NICK KÖRBERS MISCAST-THE ONLINE CONCERT at LIVINGROOM

The pandemic situation is still all over the theatre world. COVID 19 is not willing to share the stage, the virus is like a diva, but not a good one. As the lights are still out and the doors closed for the next couple of weeks or months, or who knows for how long, artists floating the online world with streaming concerts. Nick Körber is the next in line with his interpretation of MISCAST, a well-known concert series. Broadways Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in NYC. Broadway hottest stars perform songs from roles they traditionally not be cast.