BWW Previews: NICK KÖRBERS MISCAST-THE ONLINE CONCERT at LIVINGROOM
WONDERFULLY MISCAST
NICK KÖRBERS MISCAST ONLINE CONCERT
The pandemic situation is still all over the theatre world. COVID 19 is not willing to share the stage, the virus is like a diva, but not a good one. As the lights are still out and the doors closed for the next couple of weeks or months, or who knows for how long, artists floating the online world with streaming concerts. Nick Körber is the next in line with his interpretation of MISCAST, a well-known concert series. Broadways Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in NYC. Broadway hottest stars perform songs from roles they traditionally not be cast.
Nick Körber invited some well-known artists to join his Miscast concert which will be streamed on Sunday, Feb. 21st. The likes of Isabel Dörfler, Nico Müller, Yvonne Köstler, Martin Mulders, Denise Jastraunig, and Chris Green will share their personal favorite miscast songs with us. Director Christoph Drewitz will also join the event for some Q&A. With a bunch of musical artists, music, and chit-chat, looks like our Sunday is saved. To follow the concert just visit Körbers Facebook page (click here). Sit back, relax and enjoy the MISCAST artists in your living room.
Jeremy Jordan and Jonathan Groff with "Let Me Be Your Star" (Smash) from Broadways MISCAST.