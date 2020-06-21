BWW Previews: MUSICAL QUARANTINE DIARIES at LANDESTHEATER LINZ

Dear Diary,

it feels great to see actors back at the theatre and in rehearsals, which means, we are getting closer to their Re-Openings. A couple of days ago, the award-winning Landesthater Linz released their program for the 2020/21 season, called "Freiheit"(Freedom). Let's say, it's going to be a great one. Linz is going to kick off the season with Palm Gems "PIAF", about the life of one if not the greatest Chanson singers of all time, Édith Piaf which will be played by the great Daniela Dett. Opening Night will be on September 18th.

"THE WAVE" by Or Matias ( based on Ron Jones report) will mark the fourth in house production in collaboration with the Music and Arts University of the City of Vienna.

Opening Night will be held on November 7th at the Schauspielhaus.

Next in line will be "SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD" by Robert Jason Brown. It has been a while since we got the chance to enjoy Robert Jason Brown's masterpiece. Every newspaper, the daily news, everyone is talking about the new reality we all have to face. A new world for all of us. Robert Jason Brown's masterpiece translated into german by Wolfgang Adenberg is something no one should miss out this season.

The amazing Musical Ensemble Linz back On- Stage! ©Petra Moser

In February 2021, PRISCILLA THE QUEEN OF THE DESSERT is bringing some shimmer to the Landestheater. The Opening in Linz will be the first one in Austria for the Juke Box Musical written by Stephan Elliot and Allan Scott.

Linz is bringing something remarkable from Sweden to Austria and it has nothing to do with ABBA. AS IT IS IN HEAVEN by Carin Pollak, Kay Pollak, and Frederik Kempe will have its German Opening Night at the beautiful Landestheater Linz in April.

To end a season after such a difficult and challenging Corona-time, Linz is offering a highlight concert titled THEY JUST WANT TO SING. That's exactly what it is and what every artist aims for. After the lights went out and everybody was forced to stay at home, it's time to get them on stage again and celebrate, together with the amazing Bruckner Orchestra and of course their audience. Celebrate the arts, the beauty of the theatre, the enjoyment of a live performance. Linz definitely whetted our theatre appetite with the program for the upcoming season. Get your tickets soon because shows in Linz usually get sold out pretty fast. Stay safe and healthy and see y'all in Linz!

