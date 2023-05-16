YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Flies Into The Alex Theatre

Performances run June 16 - July 2.
POPULAR
Stage Bugs Productions will present the beloved musical, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown". This classic show has been a favorite of audiences of all ages for decades.
The production features a talented cast of professional actors who are eager to share their passion and love for this timeless musical. With a renewed focus on authenticity and simplicity, we have crafted a production that stays true to the original spirit of the show, while also bringing new energy and excitement to the stage.
"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" tells the story of the beloved Peanuts characters as they navigate the ups and downs of daily life. From Charlie Brown's attempts to fly a kite to Lucy's constant pursuit of Schroeder's attention, this show captures the humor, heart, and joy of Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic strip.
"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a show that has stood the test of time, and we are honored to be able to bring it back to the stage for a new generation to enjoy. With its message of kindness, acceptance, and perseverance, this musical is a reminder that no matter what life throws at us, we can always find happiness and hope in the simple things.
We invite you to join us for this magical, heartwarming production of, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown".
EVENT DETAILS
Fri, Jun 16, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sat, Jun 17, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sun, Jun 18, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Fri, Jun 23, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sat, Jun 24, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sun, Jun 25, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Fri, Jun 30, 11:00 AM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Fri, Jun 30, 4:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sat, Jul 1, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sat, Jul 1, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Sun, Jul 2, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC
Videos
|Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
|Driftwood The Musical
Chapel Off Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran VIC 3181 (5/03-5/20)
|Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
|Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
|Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
|Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
|Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You