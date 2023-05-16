YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Flies Into The Alex Theatre

Stage Bugs Productions will present the beloved musical, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown". This classic show has been a favorite of audiences of all ages for decades.

The production features a talented cast of professional actors who are eager to share their passion and love for this timeless musical. With a renewed focus on authenticity and simplicity, we have crafted a production that stays true to the original spirit of the show, while also bringing new energy and excitement to the stage.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" tells the story of the beloved Peanuts characters as they navigate the ups and downs of daily life. From Charlie Brown's attempts to fly a kite to Lucy's constant pursuit of Schroeder's attention, this show captures the humor, heart, and joy of Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic strip.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is a show that has stood the test of time, and we are honored to be able to bring it back to the stage for a new generation to enjoy. With its message of kindness, acceptance, and perseverance, this musical is a reminder that no matter what life throws at us, we can always find happiness and hope in the simple things.

We invite you to join us for this magical, heartwarming production of, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown".



EVENT DETAILS

Fri, Jun 16, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sat, Jun 17, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sun, Jun 18, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Fri, Jun 23, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sat, Jun 24, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sun, Jun 25, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Fri, Jun 30, 11:00 AM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Fri, Jun 30, 4:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sat, Jul 1, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sat, Jul 1, 7:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC

Sun, Jul 2, 2:00 PM Alex Theatre • St Kilda, VIC