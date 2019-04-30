World Premiere Of THE CABIN! Comes to Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre

Part David Lynch thriller, part Fright Night drive-in flick, THE CABIN! is a horror show written by kids, for adults, and is set to premiere in Melbourne on 3 July as part of the Darebin Arts Speakeasy 2019 season.

Created by Joseph O'Farrell (JOF) with Emily Tomlins in collaboration with over 200 primary school students from the UK and Australia, THE CABIN! features giant inflatable monsters, talking bins and an impending Zombie apocalypse that will destroy us all!

"Working with the internationally acclaimed artist JOF, THE CABIN! enables the development and creativity of our future artistic leaders and we are thrilled (and slightly scared!) with the final product," said City of Darebin Mayor Susan Rennie.

"Everything from the set, characters and sound has been designed by primary school students to create a gory, truly horrifying and darkly comical theatrical experience for their adult audience," explains Joseph O'Farrell (JOF).

A child virus epidemic has swept through the school leaving 90% of participants of the "community theatre spectacular" bedridden. Only the 'Cereal Box 5' remain immune to the virus. Tricked into cursing the theatre and unleashing a succession of wild and gory misfortunes, the audience are in for one hell of a ride. The visual aesthetic is misleadingly low-fi; this show has genuinely been designed by primary school students and realised to a professional standard by set designer Darryl Cordell. What appears to be cutesy spookiness descends into actual horror and uncertainty as JOF loses the theatre to a zombie-kid uprising.

The performance has been created by approximately 200 primary school students from the City of Darebin, including students from Reservoir East, Reservoir Views and Charles LaTrobe primary schools. Other organisations involved include Victorian College for the Deaf and City of Yarra in Melbourne, as well as students in London, Cambridge and Kingston in the UK for performances at the Battersea Arts Centre.

JOF is a multi-art performer, curator, musician and lecturer making work between Melbourne and London. He creates large-scale installation and theatre works with, and for, community and with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, these works celebrate our diversity and bring people together in hilarious and unlikely situations. In 2015, JOF was the first artist to deliver an intensive workshop program for young people at the TATE Modern in London. In March 2019, JOF created Those Who Rock which premiered at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall to a sold out audience. Featuring 400 musicians from across Melbourne, playing iconic rock anthems with high profile artists such as Brian Nankervis, Ella Hooper, Adalita (Magic Dirt), Vika and Linda Bull, Yirrmal and the RockWiz band.

THE CABIN! is a feature of the Darebin Arts Speakeasy 2019 Season, a year-round contemporary arts program presented at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre and Darebin Arts Centre. Other highlights of the 2019 program include I See You Like This by Jessica Wilson with Matilda Woodroofe and Carla Gottgens, You Should Be Dancing by Everybody NOW! and Disability Slapstick Plan and Ridiculusmus's A Normal Child.

DAREBIN ARTS SPEAKEASY PRESENTS THE CABIN!

WEDNESDAY 3 - SATURDAY 13 JULY, 2019

NORTHCOTE TOWN HALL ARTS CENTRE

TICKETS: $25 PREVIEW, $28 CONCESSION, $34 FULL

AUSLAN INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE - THURSDAY 11 JULY AT 8PM

RELAXED PERFORMANCE - SATURDAY 13 JULY AT 2PM

AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE - SATURDAY 13 JULY AT 2PM

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE CABIN! AND THE DAREBIN ARTS SPEAKEASY 2019 PROGRAM VISIT:

http://www.darebinarts.com.au/





