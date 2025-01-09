Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Sarah Goodes - JULIA - Sydney Opera House
Best Ensemble
HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Howell Binkley - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Musical
HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall
Best Performer In A Musical
Luc-Pierre Tannous - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood)
Best Performer In A Play
Justine Clarke - JULIA - Sydney Opera House
Best Play
POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nevin Steinberg - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Samuel Dobb - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale
Favorite Local Theatre
Sydney Lyric Theatre
Videos