News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards
Melbourne Opera Will Perform DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NUMBERG
Victoria’s Pride 2025 Unveils Lineup For Melbourne’s Best Free Summer Street Party
WHOOP DEE DOO REVUE Returns to Melbourne This Month

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Sarah Goodes - JULIA - Sydney Opera House

Best Ensemble
HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Howell Binkley - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Musical
HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall

Best Performer In A Musical
Luc-Pierre Tannous - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood)

Best Performer In A Play
Justine Clarke - JULIA - Sydney Opera House

Best Play
POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nevin Steinberg - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Samuel Dobb - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale

Favorite Local Theatre
Sydney Lyric Theatre
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos