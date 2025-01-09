Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Sarah Goodes - JULIA - Sydney Opera House



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Howell Binkley - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall



Best Performer In A Musical

Luc-Pierre Tannous - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood)



Best Performer In A Play

Justine Clarke - JULIA - Sydney Opera House



Best Play

POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Korins - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nevin Steinberg - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Samuel Dobb - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale



Favorite Local Theatre

Sydney Lyric Theatre



