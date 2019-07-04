Watch This Presents Sondheim's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Jul. 4, 2019  
Watch This Presents Sondheim's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Acclaimed Sondheim repertory company Watch This presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical masterpiece about art and artistry, Sunday In The Park with George.

Stephen Sondheim (music & lyrics) and James Lapine (book) bring the past into the present tense, with poignant and painful truths about life, love, the creation of art and the struggle to be seen.

Inspired by Seurat's Impressionist painting, 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte', Sunday in the Park with Geroge is a masterpiece in its own right. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Whitehorse Centre, 9 & 10 August: www.whithorsecentre.com.au

Geelong Performing Arts Centre, 15 - 17 August:www.gpac.org.au

Lawler Theatre, Southbank Theatre, 21 - 24 August:www.mtc.com.au

For more information, visit: www.watchthis.net.au for details.



