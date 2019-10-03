WET WET WET Embarks on Australian Tour

After 25 years Wet Wet Wet are finally returning to Australia and New Zealand on the back of a hugely successful run of European summer festival appearances and a sold out UK tour. The tour kicks off at the Crown Theatre Perth, before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, Auckland and Christchurch.

The band, who announced in late 2018 that Kevin Simm (winner of 'The Voice UK' and former member of Liberty X) had joined original members Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell and Tommy Cunningham as lead vocalist, will be performing their most iconic hits, including 'Love is all around', the best-selling single in Australia of 1994, along with 'Sweet Surrender', Goodnight Girl', 'Julia Says' and many more.

"It's been a long time since we've been to Australia and New Zealand! We loved our numerous trips there in the past and can't wait to see everyone again" Graeme Clark said.

Neil Mitchell said, "It'll have been twenty-five years since we last played there so this is a well overdue return!"

"Australia and New Zealand are incredible countries so I'm really excited to get there and play for Wet Wet Wet's 'down under' fans!" Kevin Simm said.

Tommy Cunningham said "We're really looking forward to revisiting all the cities we've been to before and catching up with old friends, whilst at the same time getting to see some new places and making new friends."

Since the release of their first single, 'Wishing I Was Lucky,' in 1987 the band has grown to become one of the most successful in British pop history. In their career to date they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, featured in the charts for an impressive 500 weeks, and had 27 official UK Top 40 hit singles. Wet Wet Wet has played to more than 4 million people in dozens of countries worldwide; and each tour has cemented their reputation as being one of the best live acts to come out of the UK.

Love will be all around, at each venue of this unmissable tour!





