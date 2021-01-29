Visit Victoria And Mushroom Group Present 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER A Celebration Of Live Music

2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER will broadcast from Mallacoota Oval tonight and will feature performances and highlights from a raft of the nation's greatest talent, filmed live across eight days of COVIDSafe concerts in some of Victoria's most breathtaking indoor and outdoor, regional and metro venues.

Showcasing the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Tones And I, Missy Higgins, James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, The Teskey Brothers, Archie Roach, Ross Wilson, Birds Of Tokyo (with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra), The Living End, Something For Kate, Vika & Linda, Gordi and many more - plus special surprises and collaborations - the 2.5 hour-long music spectacular will celebrate Australia's incredible talent.

Mushroom Group regret to advise that due to illness Daryl Braithwaite is unable to perform at today's 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER concert at Mallacoota.

Daryl says "I'm incredibly sorry to cancel as I was really looking forward to returning to Mallacoota where I spent some time recently - I'm having a few days rest and will be back on track next week."

Jon Stevens has been confirmed to replace Daryl and says "I'm sorry to hear our mate Daryl is unwell and I wish him the speediest of recoveries. Stepping in for him for my first gig in 12 months will be an absolute honour and I can't wait to rock out in Mallacoota! Cheers, Jon x"

Audiences tuning into Nine's national broadcast at 7.30pm will still be treated to some classic Daryl Braithwaite , with a song from last weekend's All Saints Estate concert set to feature.

Learn more at soundsbettertogether.com.