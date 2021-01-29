Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Visit Victoria And Mushroom Group Present 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER A Celebration Of Live Music

Watch on Nine tonight at 7.30pm and 9Now 7.30pm AEDT.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Visit Victoria And Mushroom Group Present 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER A Celebration Of Live Music

2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER will broadcast from Mallacoota Oval tonight and will feature performances and highlights from a raft of the nation's greatest talent, filmed live across eight days of COVIDSafe concerts in some of Victoria's most breathtaking indoor and outdoor, regional and metro venues.

Showcasing the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Tones And I, Missy Higgins, James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, The Teskey Brothers, Archie Roach, Ross Wilson, Birds Of Tokyo (with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra), The Living End, Something For Kate, Vika & Linda, Gordi and many more - plus special surprises and collaborations - the 2.5 hour-long music spectacular will celebrate Australia's incredible talent.

Mushroom Group regret to advise that due to illness Daryl Braithwaite is unable to perform at today's 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER concert at Mallacoota.

Daryl says "I'm incredibly sorry to cancel as I was really looking forward to returning to Mallacoota where I spent some time recently - I'm having a few days rest and will be back on track next week."

Jon Stevens has been confirmed to replace Daryl and says "I'm sorry to hear our mate Daryl is unwell and I wish him the speediest of recoveries. Stepping in for him for my first gig in 12 months will be an absolute honour and I can't wait to rock out in Mallacoota! Cheers, Jon x"

Audiences tuning into Nine's national broadcast at 7.30pm will still be treated to some classic Daryl Braithwaite, with a song from last weekend's All Saints Estate concert set to feature.

Learn more at soundsbettertogether.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories   Shows
Channing Tatums World Acclaimed Dance Spectacular To Premiere In Melbourne This Summer Photo

Channing Tatum's World Acclaimed Dance Spectacular To Premiere In Melbourne This Summer

The Wolves Theatre Company Presents MAROONED Photo

The Wolves Theatre Company Presents MAROONED

Holden Street Theatres and Martha Lott Present THAT BOY Photo

Holden Street Theatres and Martha Lott Present THAT BOY

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne Resumes Rehearsals Photo

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne Resumes Rehearsals


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Begins Rehearsal for Australian Premiere!
  • QPAC Back To 100% And SHREK Extends His Stay 
  • COME FROM AWAY Resumes Performances In Australia
  • Club Cremorne Returns to QPAC By Popular Demand