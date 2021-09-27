Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here

Victorian Opera's The Who's TOMMY Premieres in February 2022

pixeltracker

Tickets are on sale from 10am today.

Sep. 27, 2021 Â 

Victorian Opera is et to stage the Australian premiere of The Who's Tommy from 22 February - 1 March 2022 at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda. Tickets are on sale from 10am today.

Victorian Opera's CEO Elizabeth Hill-Cooper notes: "Hit rock musical The Who's Tommy finally makes its long-awaited Australian premiere at the iconic Palais Theatre in February 2022. From what we witnessed during our original rehearsal period earlier this year, our production is going to be epic!"

The Who's 1969 rock opera album, Tommy, was revolutionary and sold over 20 million copies. From it came this one-of-a-kind musical that received five Tony Awards, three Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.

This story of hope and triumph over adversity will shake your soul with its unforgettable soundtrack. With music and lyrics by The Who's guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, the timeless score features smash hits such as 'Pinball Wizard', 'I'm Free' and 'Acid Queen'.

The Who's Tommy is set to supercharge Melbourne in Summer 2022.

For more information, visit victorianopera.com.au


Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • KAZ Of J-Pop Group INTERSECTION Releases First Solo EP, CODE LOVE
  • GLORY DAYS Will Open in Tokyo September 17th
  • YOUR LIE IN APRIL Will Be Performed at the Nissay Theatre in May 2022
  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Japan Will Resume Performances on July 25