Victorian Opera's The Who's TOMMY Premieres in February 2022

Victorian Opera is et to stage the Australian premiere of The Who's Tommy from 22 February - 1 March 2022 at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda. Tickets are on sale from 10am today.

Victorian Opera's CEO Elizabeth Hill-Cooper notes: "Hit rock musical The Who's Tommy finally makes its long-awaited Australian premiere at the iconic Palais Theatre in February 2022. From what we witnessed during our original rehearsal period earlier this year, our production is going to be epic!"

The Who's 1969 rock opera album, Tommy, was revolutionary and sold over 20 million copies. From it came this one-of-a-kind musical that received five Tony Awards, three Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.



This story of hope and triumph over adversity will shake your soul with its unforgettable soundtrack. With music and lyrics by The Who's guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, the timeless score features smash hits such as 'Pinball Wizard', 'I'm Free' and 'Acid Queen'.



The Who's Tommy is set to supercharge Melbourne in Summer 2022.

For more information, visit victorianopera.com.au