VIDEOS: Watch LOVE IN LOCKDOWN Online Series, Starring Lucy Durack and Eddie Perfect

A new web series has launched, called Love in Lockdown, starring Lucy Durack and Eddie Perfect.

Love in Lockdown is about an unlikely couple who falls in love when forced to take online ukulele lessons during COVID-19.

The romantic comedy was produced by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope (Upper Middle Bogan, Little Lunch). It was written by Robyn Butler and Lucy Durack, directed by Wayne Hope, edited by Nina Buxton and Wayne Hope, and produced by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope.

