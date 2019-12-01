Tracy Morgan Will Embark on No Disrespect Australian Tour in 2020

Legendary funnyman Tracy Morgan is set to return to Australia and New Zealand for a national stand-up tour in May 2020.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday 6 December at 12pm local time from www.tedainty.com.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field, known for his roles across seven seasons of 30 Rock, where he received a Supporting Actor Emmy Nomination, and Saturday Night Live, which earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actor. TBS's The Last O.G., which Morgan executive produces and stars in, was recently picked up for a third season. He also recently appeared in Paramount's What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson.

Morgan has had stand-up specials for Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. In 2009, he released his first book, I Am The New Black, a compilation of anecdotes and serious moments that shaped him and his career. He has also had memorable voiceovers in G-Force, Rio and Rio 2 and the Oscar-nominated Boxtrolls.

Tracy can next be heard voicing the role of "Fox" in Netflix's November 2019 series, Green Eggs & Ham, as well as "Caption Caveman" in the upcoming 2020 feature, Scoob. Additional film credits include The Longest Yard alongside Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now and Fist Fight.

Check www.tracymorgan.com and www.tegdainty.com for more tour information.

Tour Dates

Thursday 14 May Auckland Bruce Mason Centre

Friday 15 May Sydney State Theatre

Saturday 16 May Melbourne Plenary Theatre

Thursday 21 May Adelaide AEC Theatre

Friday 22 May Brisbane Great Hall

Saturday 23 May Perth Riverside Theatre





