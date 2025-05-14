The National Melbourne Farewells CEO Sarah Hunt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chair of The National Govind Pillai has announced the departure of CEO Sarah Hunt following a transformative five year tenure.

“It is with immense gratitude and respect that we farewell our brilliant CEO Sarah Hunt, who after five years at the helm is moving on to take the role of Executive Director of the Australian Ballet School.

“Sarah has transformed the organisation into one that has both a solid foundation and an incredible future. She will be greatly missed by the board, management, staff and the broader National family of performers, presenters, audiences, students and parents. We wish her all the best for her future.”

Sarah joined The National in August 2020 at a challenging and pivotal time in the organisation’s 90 year history. After admirably steering the organisation through Melbourne’s devastating COVID 19 lock downs, Sarah assembled a new management team and led the organisation through a period of significant growth and development. Last year The National Theatre staged a record 225 shows, welcomed 89,000 patrons and trained more than 400 students in the performing arts, one of its best years in recent times.

“After five amazing years I am leaving this inspiring organisation with mixed emotions – sadness, pride and excitement for the future of The National,” says Sarah. “While the building, theatre and schools abound with fascinating history, it’s the people who ‘Love the Nash’ – its presenters, students, staff and audiences – who have given me so much encouragement support and joy over the years.

“I am eternally grateful to Chairs Susan Thacore and Govind Pillai, board members past and present, our generous donors, the amazing and passionate individuals who make up our management team, faculty and support staff, and the broader arts community who have engaged with this historic landmark and vital performing arts organisation.

“I am pleased to say The National is in a very strong position of growth and development with Gertrude Johnson’s legacy firmly entrenched in the operation of our heritage listed theatre and excellent performing arts schools.”

Sarah’s achievements during her tenure are many and varied, and her legacy will be seen for decades to come. Sarah was instrumental in working with generous donors and visionaries including Susan Thacore, City of Port Philip and the Victorian government to repair the awning and begin the building’s façade-lift. Working with a well-tenured and future-focussed Board, she then secured major capital investment from the federal government that will help fund the completion of the building’s external upgrade as well as renovation of the theatre’s public facilities.

Recruitment for the new leader of The National will commence shortly; for more information contact Chair Govind Pillai (chair@nationaltheatre.org.au).Current Venue Operations Manager Rod Gilbert, who is well-respected for his leadership and contributions to advancing the organisation, will take on the Interim CEO role from 23 June.

