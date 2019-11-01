The Melbourne Music Bus Tour Returns For A Fourth Series

The famous Melbourne Music Bus Tour is hitting the road once more with another series of guided tours around the sacred music sites of Melbourne between November 2019 and June 2020. After three extremely successful editions, Arts Centre Melbourne and the Australian Music Vault are inviting punters to once again join Melbourne musicologist Bruce Milne and music journalist Mary Mihelakos in these two-hour guided tours twice a month.

The Melbourne Music Bus Tour departs from the Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne taking music lovers to rock 'n' roll heartlands Richmond, Collingwood, St Kilda, South Yarra and South Melbourne. This is a music tour like no other that will be irreverent, educational and entertaining with some surprise guests from Melbourne's live music scene jumping on board. Past guests have been Jane Gazzo, Russell Morris, Billy Miller, Angie Hart, Jane Clifton, Bob Starkie and Mick Harvey to name a few.

Discover the past of dimly lit band rooms, untold stories from the recording studios and secrets from side-of-stage. From AC/DC to Z, hear about the revolutionary musicians who've shaped the scene. These tours will show Melburnians, national and international music fans that Melbourne really is a multi-layered city by exploring and celebrating Melbourne's unique music history

The Melbourne Music Bus Tour, alongside the Australian Music Vault, builds on Melbourne and Victoria's reputation as a cultural destination. The bus will pass current venues, iconic laneway Spencer P Jones Lane, important indigenous music spots, music video locations and places which have inspired some of our most loved songs. These sites include Armstrong Studios; Bakehouse Studios; Champion Hotel; Crystal Ballroom; the Dogs in Space house; The Espy; The Exford; Faraday Street; Muchmore Ballroom; Mushroom Records; the Nylex Clock sign; the Old Greek Theatre; the Palace; Punters Club; Richmond Recorders; Sing Sing Studios; Tiger Lounge and The Venue. The tour will also travel to Chrissy Amphlett Lane, Charcoal Lane, Rowland S. Howard Lane and AC/DC Lane.

The Australian Music Vault is a key initiative of the Victorian Government's Music Works strategy, in support and collaboration with the music industry. It has been developed by Arts Centre Melbourne in consultation with the music industry and is a celebration of the Australian contemporary music story - past, present and future. It's a place to explore your love of music, revisit some of the big music moments of your life and discover the exciting new stories of today's Australian music scene.

An expanded and permanent Australian Music Vault is planned for a new Arts Centre Melbourne campus and creative hub at 1 City Road, a key new cultural, industry and tourism offer featured as part of the Victorian Government's vision for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.

Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian Music Vault present

Melbourne Music Bus Tour returns for a fourth season

Tour Dates (11am & 2pm)

Saturday 16 & 30 November

Saturday 14 December

Saturday 18 January

Saturday 1 & 22 February

Saturday 14 & 28 March

Saturday 4 & 18 April

Saturday 2 & 23 May

Saturday 6 & 27 June

Tour Duration: 2 hours (please allow additional time in case of unexpected traffic)

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183

Melbourne Music Bus Tour is all ages, however children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please arrive at the Australian Music Vault 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. The bus will return to Arts Centre Melbourne at the conclusion of the tour. Latecomers will not be admitted.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You