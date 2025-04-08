The Hives Add Final Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to the overwhelming demand, international rock sensation The Hives have announced a 2nd and final Melbourne show on their upcoming tour this July. The legendary Swedes will now perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 20 July, following a previously announced show the night before.

Tickets for the new VIC date are available from 4pm AEST in the Frontier Members presale. ​Tickets for all shows on the band’s Australian tour will go on sale Thursday, 10 April (12pm local time) here.

THE HIVES ​AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday 17 July

​Metropolis | Fremantle, WA

Saturday 19 July

​Forum | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 20 July

​Forum | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW!

Wednesday 23 July ​ ​ ​ ​

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 24 July ​ ​

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​

Photo credit: Dean Bradshaw

