The Hives Add Final Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

The group will now perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 20 July, following a previously announced show the night before.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
Due to the overwhelming demand, international rock sensation The Hives have announced a 2nd and final Melbourne show on their upcoming tour this July. The legendary Swedes will now perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 20 July, following a previously announced show the night before.

Tickets for the new VIC date are available from 4pm AEST in the Frontier Members presale. ​Tickets for all shows on the band’s Australian tour will go on sale Thursday, 10 April (12pm local time) here

THE HIVES ​AUSTRALIAN TOUR 

Thursday 17 July 
​Metropolis | Fremantle, WA 
oztix.com.au 

Saturday 19 July 
​Forum | Melbourne, VIC 
ticketek.com.au 

Sunday 20 July 
​Forum | Melbourne, VIC 
​NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au  

Wednesday 23 July ​ ​ ​ ​ 
​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW 
ticketek.com.au  

Thursday 24 July ​ ​ 
​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD ​ 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Photo credit: Dean Bradshaw

Comments

