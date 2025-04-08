The Hives Add Final Melbourne Show to Australian Tour

The group will now perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 20 July, following a previously announced show the night before.
Due to the overwhelming demand, international rock sensation The Hives have announced a 2nd and final Melbourne show on their upcoming tour this July. The legendary Swedes will now perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 20 July, following a previously announced show the night before.
Tickets for the new VIC date are available from 4pm AEST in the Frontier Members presale. Tickets for all shows on the band’s Australian tour will go on sale Thursday, 10 April (12pm local time) here.
Thursday 17 July
Metropolis | Fremantle, WA
oztix.com.au
Saturday 19 July
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 20 July
Forum | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday 23 July
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 24 July
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
ticketmaster.com.au
Photo credit: Dean Bradshaw
