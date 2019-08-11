The Australian Music Vault Podcast 'Sound As Ever' Returns For A Second Season Partnering With RMIT University

Sound as Ever is an Australian Music Vault podcast produced by young content creators and radio makers interested in exploring the Australian music scene. After a successful first season, which looked into various aspects of the music industry, the second season explores the stories and unpacks issues around iconic Australian songs.

In this six-episode season, the Australian Music Vault partnered with Music Industry, Journalism and Digital Media students from RMIT University under the guidance of lead project mentors Dr Catherine Strong and Dr Ian Rogers, alongside Ben Byrne, Darrin Verhagen and Tito Ambyo.

"The Sound as Ever podcast project had everything our students were after - the opportunity to work with the music industry through the Australian Music Vault, gain practical media skills and improve their abilities as researchers. Throughout the whole process, the students really led the way," says Dr Catherine Strong, Program Manager for the BA (Music Industry).

Each episode investigates key Australian songs through the lens of the Australian Music Vault exhibition themes including Agents of Change, Identity and Belonging, Innovation and Mastery as well as Impact and Influence.

"We were thrilled with the result. The students took full advantage of the project and produced strong episodes that delve deep into the backstories, themes and stories of six fantastic Australian songs. It's a really strong return for Season 2 of Sound as Ever!" says Arts Centre Melbourne Creative Learning Producer, Amy Bennett.

The Australian Music Vault is a key initiative of the Victorian Government's Music Works Strategy, supporting and collaborating with the music industry. It has been developed by Arts Centre Melbourne in consultation with the music industry and is a celebration of the Australian contemporary music story - past, present and future. It's a place to explore your love of music, revisit some of the big music moments of your life and discover the exciting new stories of today's Australian music scene.

Listen to the second season at australianmusicvault.com.au

Sound as Ever Season 2 Episode Synopsis

Please note: These podcasts contain language which may offend some listeners.

Episode 1: Dance music with a social conscience

Song: 'My People' by The Presets

This episode of Sound as Ever explores why 'My People' by The Presets represents a watershed moment for Australian electronic music. The song was extremely successful on the charts and had a large crossover appeal, impacting the Australian music scene heavily and delivering a strong message to the world.

Interviewees: Julian Hamilton (The Presets), Myf Warhurst, Greetings (artist)

Music Industry: Jack Cross, Ethan Bryant & Jameson Clarke

Journalism: Spencer Fowler Steen, Edward McLeish and Steven Otani

Digital Media: Angelina Crutchfield

Episode 2: An Iconic Australian Song

Song: 'I Still Call Australia Home' by Peter Allen

This episode of Sound as Ever explores the elements that contributed to the long-lasting legacy of the iconic Australian song 'I Still Call Australia Home' by Australian singer-songwriter Peter Allen. The song will be discussed in terms of its impact and influence on the Australian culture and the idea of national identity.

Interviewees: Margaret Marshall (ACM), Mark Puddy (Australian Girls' Choir) and Carl Gardiner (Music Industry Advisor, Australian Music Vault)

Music Industry: Maree Pearson, Brontë Pitcher and Madeline Kerns

Journalism: Stephen Jauw Waludin, Annie-Mei Forster and Rio Davis

Digital Media: D.A. Calf

Episode 3: A New Wave of Feminism in Australian Punk

Song: 'Bitch Rising' by Hexdebt

This episode of Sound as Ever explores the song 'Bitch Rising' by Hexdebt, a Melbourne-based intersectional feminist/non-binary punk band signed to Poison City Records. In contextualising Hexdebt in the Melbourne/Australian music scene, we'll explore how the music scene is changing in terms of inclusivity, and how the conversation around gender and neuro-diversity has shifted over the years.

Interviewees: Agnes Whalan, Isobel D'cruz Barnes and Aife Larkin (Hexdebt), Ruari Currin (PBS 'Fang It'), Eve Fraser (Gender Pies) and Shannon Driscoll from Girls Rock Melbourne

Music Industry: Kingsley Siejka, Adrienne Arnot-Bradshaw and Hayden Ryan

Journalism: Catie McLeod, Jonti Ridley and Madi Chwasta

Digital Media: D.A. Calf

Episode 4: The Band in a Bubble

Song: 'If This Is The Blues, Why Do I Feel So Green?' by Regurgitator

Framed by this iconic Regurgitator song, this episode of Sound as Ever explores the creative merit, failures and ultimate successes of "The Band in a Bubble" project; an experimental project that was a blend of reality TV and interactive media that resulted in the album Mish Mash. Whilst a typical blues-rock song at its core, contextualised within the album and reflected against their other works, this song epitomises the genre-defying, innovative and often unique characteristics of the unorthodox musical group.

Interviewees: Kwan (Regurgitator), Magoo (Lachlan Goold) and Mark Pope

Music Industry: Jasper Bradley, Dan Walkeden and Juan Piflow

Journalism: Katie Colston, Linda Liem and Hussan Jama

Digital Media: D.A. Calf

Episode 5: The creation of new music scenes

Song: 'Nu Spring' by 30/70

This episode of Sound as Ever explores the genre-bending world of Melbourne's jazz/rap/soul/hip-hop fusion scene, specifically its innately free and collaborative nature as displayed by the 30/70 collective and their song 'Nu Spring'. Genre-defying music defined because of its community rather than solely the final product has paved the way for innovative acts and fresh scenes to find their way into the public eye.

Interviewees: Henry Hicks (30/70), Benny Badge, Jazz Feldy (3RRR 'Good Fortune'), Rochelle Flack (Ditto Music) and music fan from Perth Emma

Music Industry: Henry Lucas, Philippa Conlon, Zak Boardman and Lucy White

Journalism: Rhiannon Down, Samuel Richards and Hamish Lindsay

Digital Media: Israel Carter

Episode 6: Exploring stories from new voices in Australian Hip Hop

Song: 'Black Girl Magik' by Sampa the Great

This episode of Sound as Ever began with a focus on the themes of identity and belonging, using Zambian born artist Sampa the Great's track 'Black Girl Magik', which draws attention to a lack of non-Anglo representation in the culture of her new home of Australia. The story became one of immigration and cultural representation, with a window to the music and stories of African-Australian artists. We highlight the changing direction of domestic hip-hop while celebrating a wave of new talent garnering major label attention.

Interviewees: Mac-Eleven, B. Wise, Sophiegrophy and Adam Bozetto (Heaps Decent)

Music Industry: Gabriel Gleeson, Stephanie Rickards, Rielly Haberecht and Jake Kerr

Journalism: Mariam Isa, Carla de la Paz and Ashna Bharkhada

Digital Media: Angelina Crutchfield





