TRANSGRESSION Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019

Gavin Roach and Jacob Thomas present the World Premiere of Transgression.

Sure, we have marriage, but some of us still can't take a piss without getting harassed.

Transgression is the premiere show by human rights advocate Jacob Thomas that explores the lived experience of being gender diverse after Australia legalised marriage equality.

Be sinful. Break the rules. Be authentic. And if you can't freely take a piss then take the piss freely out of those who hurt you.

Jacob is non-binary, a Queen's Young Leader and a human rights advocate, who was interim Coordinator of the Commonwealth Youth Gender & Equality Network. Jacob has represented the network at numerous international levels, including working with UN Women's Commission on the Status of Women and ECOSOC Youth forums in New York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London and AIDS2018 in Amsterdam.

Dates & Time: Thursday 24th - Saturday 28th September, 9:30pm

Location: The Stables, Meat Market - 5 Blackwood St, Melbourne VIC 3051

Tickets: Full: $20, Group 4+ $15 + transaction fee

Booking info: https://melbournefringe.com.au/





