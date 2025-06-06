THRONES! THE MUSICAL PARODY Comes to St Kilda’s Alex Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Victorian premiere of Thrones! The Musical Parody is NOW PLAYING at St Kilda’s Alex Theatre, and is taking over the city in a bloody, sexy snow storm following smash hit seasons at Sydney Opera House and Edinburgh Fringe.

Created by the globally acclaimed comedy ensemble Baby Wants Candy, that launched the careers of Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant and Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch - Thrones! The Musical Parody is guaranteed laugh out loud entertainment.





House of the Dragon fans can relive the original, blockbuster TV show in an all-out parody that crams eight seasons of Game of Thrones into a fun filled 90 minutes. Apart from that damned ending which has been rewritten to full glory, complete with a catchy tune titled ‘Ending That You Want’.





This musical is whipping the world like only a White Walker can, with tickets selling salaciously fast via www.thrones.com.au from just $59*





Ridiculously handsome men battling White Walkers. Ridiculously beautiful women riding fire-breathing dragons. And everyone is either trying to kill or shag each other. Nudity? Maybe. Laughs? For sure.





The hilarious cast sing and dance their way through their own warped idea of Westeros, with unique versions of plots and twists, and a side splitting original score featuring highlights from all seasons.





Melbourne has proven its insatiable appetite for Game of Thrones (GoT), staging ThronesCon in 2017 and home to some of the world’s highest rates of pirated downloads of the series.





This Victorian premiere season also coincides with ComicCon 2025 in Melbourne.





Cast member Conor Putland can’t wait to see how their adopted home town responds to this new production of the global smash hit parody.





“I’m such a huge fan of the series. The audience responses are so fun. GoT diehards will be able to relive all their favourite moments in hilarious new ways, with Jon Snow battling White Walkers, a red wedding re-enactment (to a song called Stabbin’!), all the forbidden desires of Cersei and Jamie and so much more. Even if you’ve never seen the series, it’s still a night of non-stop entertainment,” says Conor.





The cast includes Kelsey Halge (Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions, Nicola and female swing in Kinky Boots- Green Room Award Production of the Year 2024), Belinda Jenkin (Friends! The Musical Parody Australian Tour, Love Actually? The Musical Parody), Conor Putland (Grease The Musical Australian Tour, Joey in Friends! The Musical Parody), Crystal Hegedis (Mrs Caldwell in Cruel Intentions, Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde), Joseph Lizacic (Don in Kinky Boots), Asher Griffith-Jones (Stranger Juliet), Callum O'Malley (Billy Cane in Bright Star, Harry in Kinky Boots) and Zoe Rose (Cruel Intentions).





The mass appeal and worldwide phenomenon of the countless-Emmy-Award-winning-show is at the heart of Thrones! The Musical Parody.





Rather than simply presenting a face-value send-up of the fantasy saga, this production’s internal narrative concerns a Friends-esque group of adults who descend upon their recently-divorced companion in an attempt to cheer her up as they watch the final episode of Game of Thrones together. When they discover that she has, in fact, never watched the show(!), they resolve to catch her up on the entire eight-season story by forcing her to join them in re-enacting the series.





What follows is a deliriously funny, energetic, anachronistic, barely linear, and seemingly slipshod summary of the complex, sweeping narrative of this bloody, sexy, unforgettable saga. The resulting musical celebrates as much as it lampoons, touching upon the many highlights of the series.





With a book by Chicago's improv masters Baby Wants Candy’s Albert Samuels, Chris Grace, Dan Wessels, Zach Reino, Nick Semar and Erica Elam, music and lyrics are by Albert Samuels, Chris Grace, Dan Wessels, Zach Reino, Nick Semar and Erica Elam.





Fans and newbies alike will revel in the nudity, violence and vulgarity that GoT is famous for. Don’t miss this deliciously obscene, superbly-paced, laugh-ridden parody.

