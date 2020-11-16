THE WEDDING SINGER to Tour Australia in 2021

Announcing Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast seasons for the Australian professional premiere of the hit musical comedy.

David Venn Enterprises will bring the hit Broadway musical, The Wedding Singer to Australian audiences in 2021.

From April 2021, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney will be treated to one of the most feel-good, romantic musicals to hit the boards in decades. Remember cassette players, ATARI, slap bands and outrageous hair? It's time to dust off your 80s best and get ready for some all-out fun!

Tickets are on sale from 1 December. Ensure you snap up the best seat to take in all the action by joining the waitlist via weddingsingermusical.com.au.

It's 1985. Hair is huge, collars are up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Penned by the writer of the original smash-hit movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer musical achieved a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

Following sold out performances on Broadway and the West End, this feel-good musical features all your favourite characters and a sparkling new soundtrack that does for the 80s what Hairspray did for the 60s.

"After an extremely challenging year, we couldn't be happier to announce a national tour of The Wedding Singer. It's such a joyful, nostalgic romp of pure rom-com fun, and hopefully just what the doctor ordered. I can't wait to see audiences dress in their 80s finest and join the party of the year!" Producer David Venn.

Robbie Hart is New Jersey's number one wedding singer and the life of the party. That is until his own fiancée strands him at the altar. Bitter and broken, Robbie begins to make every wedding as disastrous as his own until a warm-hearted waitress named Julia intervenes. Only trouble is, Julia's about to be-you guessed it-married! Can Robbie pull off the performance of the decade and win the girl of his dreams?

The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. A long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler, Tim wrote the classic hit films Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison, as well as several other Sandler-starring blockbusters in addition to The Wedding Singer. An Australian cast and creative team will be announced in the new year.

COVID Safe measures will be in place for all performances, as per government regulations. More information regarding COVID practices can be found on the website.

More cities are yet to be announced. An open call for auditions will also be announced in the coming months via Facebook and Instagram.

Come join the party and support the return of Australian theatre!

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You