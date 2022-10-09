THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play Arts Centre Melbourne, New Dates Added

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is making its way to Melbourne in just 3 weeks after its record-breaking season at the Sydney Opera House. New dates have just been released across the summer for the Arts Centre Melbourne season, where audiences will experience one of the most successful and much-loved musicals of all time.

The Phantom of the Opera will play at State Theatre Arts Centre Melbourne from 2 November.

The talented Australian cast is led by Josh Piterman in the coveted lead role of the Phantom while Amy Manford takes on the role of the ingénue Christine Daaé and Blake Bowden plays Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

Australian musical theatre stalwart David Whitney plays Monsieur Firmin, Andy Morton returns to the stage as Monsieur Andrè and soprano Giuseppina Grech plays Carlotta Guidicelli. Madame Giry is played by Jayde Westaby, while classical crossover artist Paul Tabone plays as Ubaldo Piangi, and newcomer Mietta White plays young ballerina Meg Giry.

Joining them is the talented ensemble cast including Elliot Baker, Anton Berezin, Laura Bianchi-Bishop, Eleanor Blythman, Gavin Brown, Ben Clark, Bridget Costello, Andrew Dunne, Lewis Francis, Christina Gibbs, Claudia Hastings, Olivia Jenkins, Daniel Koek, Naomi Livingston, Josephine Lonergan, Aaron Lynch, Imogen-Faith Malfitano, Kayleigh Marven, Emma McFarlane, Lachlan O'Brien, Brittany Page, Edward Smith, Anna Stephens, Tod Strike, Troy Sussman, Raphael Wong, Jack Wunsch and Elisha Zion Lee.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable and sound design by Mick Potter, The Phantom of the Opera has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This new production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh.

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn and is presented by Opera Australia in association with The Really Useful Group.