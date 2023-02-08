Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in April

Performances run 10 - 23 April 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

THE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in April

A fast-paced, ever evolving show, Melissa McGlensey now brings her latest work to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The Briefing was birthed from McGlensey's obsession with global politics and love of biting satire. Quick-witted and genre-defying, this 50-minute experience invites MICF audiences to join the press pack and take aim. Professional Hecklers; this one's for you.

With her political aspirations in full flight (on stage and in real-life), right-wing blowhard Sarah Huckabee Sanders has embarked on an international propaganda tour. The former White House Press Secretary (turned Fox News host) is now the Governor of Arkansas, but that doesn't mean she's done spreading Trumpism far and wide. And if you're thinking Australia won't get caught in the crosshairs... FAKE NEWS.

A fast-paced and highly entertaining comment on the unique historical and political moment we find ourselves in, The Briefing is a clever combination of political theatre, partisan nonsense, and wonderfully dark humour.

"Originally being from California, I noticed that Aussies loved to talk to me about US politics but were often less engaged or interested in politics closer to home," explains Melissa McGlensey.

"I decided to do a show that purported to be about US politics to draw them in, only to turn the tables and talk about Australia. The show is always evolving to compliment the current political landscape. The improvised/audience interaction keeps me on my toes and makes it a different show every night. Audiences can expect a good time and can tailor their participation to whatever they feel comfortable with. They help me craft the show!"

Directed by comedian/writer Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall (Magma, Teleport!, Mad as Hell), The Briefing offers Melbourne International Comedy Festival lovers a truly surprising experience. Running for a limited time at Campari House in Hardware Lane, grab your press passes, ready your mics, and don't forget your questions!

Melissa McGlensey is a writer (The Onion, Reductress) and comedian (Soothplayers: Improvised Shakespeare, The Big HooHaa) who relocated from the US to Melbourne. She has studied, performed, and taught improv and stand-up comedy all over the world and her work is political, absurd, and interactive. The Briefing is her debut solo work, showcasing her signature brand of comedy.

About The Briefing

Written by Melissa McGlensey
Performed by Melissa McGlensey with Felix MacFarlane
Directed by Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall
Game Design by Douglas Wilson
Image by Nick Robertson

10 - 23 April 2023
Mon - Sun 7pm
Opening Night Wednesday 12 April, 7pm
Tickets: $25 Full, $22 Concession, $20 Grps 6+, Previews and Tuesdays
Bookings: 03 9245 3788 or online via www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/shows/the-briefing-with-melissa-mcglensey#
Venue: Campari House - 23-25 Hardware Ln, Melbourne CBD
www.melissamcglensey.com

Duration: 50 minutes no interval
Suitable for audiences 15+
Warnings: contains strong coarse language, political, religious and/or racial themes, and strong sexual references




SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company Photo
SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company
Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Sunday will extend until 21 February at Southbank Theatre, marking a strong start to Season 2023.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne Extension Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne Extension
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will come to the end of its record-breaking run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne on 9 July 2023, after four years, 1 million tickets sold and more than 1,300 performances making it the longest running play in Australian history.
ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 Photo
ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023
Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed back to their hometown for the first time in two years for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – 'ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW'.
SALT ACTUALLY: A Fundraiser For Salty Theatre Brings Together Artists To Support Independe Photo
SALT ACTUALLY: A Fundraiser For Salty Theatre Brings Together Artists To Support Independent Theatre
Salty Theatre will present an absolutely spectacular lineup of musical theatre and cabaret veterans and stars in the making as they welcome you to Salt Actually: A Fundraiser Concert for Salty Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre CompanySUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company
February 7, 2023

Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Sunday will extend until 21 February at Southbank Theatre, marking a strong start to Season 2023.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne ExtensionHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne Extension
February 5, 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will come to the end of its record-breaking run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne on 9 July 2023, after four years, 1 million tickets sold and more than 1,300 performances making it the longest running play in Australian history.
ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023
February 3, 2023

Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed back to their hometown for the first time in two years for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named – 'ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW'.
SALT ACTUALLY: A Fundraiser For Salty Theatre Brings Together Artists To Support Independent TheatreSALT ACTUALLY: A Fundraiser For Salty Theatre Brings Together Artists To Support Independent Theatre
February 3, 2023

Salty Theatre will present an absolutely spectacular lineup of musical theatre and cabaret veterans and stars in the making as they welcome you to Salt Actually: A Fundraiser Concert for Salty Theatre.
Melbourne Opera Presents The Ring Cycle Cultural FestivalMelbourne Opera Presents The Ring Cycle Cultural Festival
February 1, 2023

Made possible by Melbourne's most distinguished and committed arts patrons led by Patron in Chief Lady Primrose Potter, Melbourne Opera will present The Ring Cycle Cultural Festival, a regional Australian first coming to Bendigo in March-April.
share