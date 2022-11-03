Summer Shakespeare Is Back At The St Kilda Botanical Gardens
The company will be performing their brand new musical production of The Merry Wives of Windsor in the Rose Garden at the St Kilda Botanical Gardens.
For a truly unique theatre experience this summer, Melbourne Shakespeare Company will be performing their brand new musical production of The Merry Wives of Windsor in the Rose Garden at the St Kilda Botanical Gardens.
"There is nothing more idyllic than getting your summer Shakespeare fix whilst sitting amongst the roses at the St Kilda Botanical Gardens." explained Artistic Director Jennifer Sarah Dean (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). "By setting the Merry Wives of Windsor in the Rose Garden we are allowing audiences to be completely immersed in the world of the play whilst celebrating the natural beauty all around us. It's a one of a kind experience!!"
If the beautiful setting was not enough, audiences should expect to be blown away by the exceptional quality of the work produced by this young company. Since bursting onto the independent theatre scene in 2016, Melbourne Shakespeare Company have had a string of sell-out smash hit shows including most recently their hilarious contemporary interpretation of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Central Park.
Directed by Emma Austin (Telling Tales) and Kate Weston (Heathers) and featuring some of Australia's finest actors including Elle Sejean-Allen (The Mikado), Ellis Dolan (School of Rock), and Chris Broadstock (Hamlet), The Merry Wives of Windsor is guaranteed to entertain audiences young and old with its laugh out loud comedy, beautiful choreography and musical medleys.
Melbourne Shakespeare Company are known for being industry leaders in sustainable theatre using environmentally conscious designs in all of their productions. Audiences will be amazed by how costumer Emily Busch (Les Miserables), and set designer Hayley James (King Lear) can transform trash into treasure by using only reused, recycled and reclaimed materials to bring their beautiful designs to life.
The Merry Wives of Windsor also addresses some of Shakespeare's more challenging ideas about gender by using a predominantly female cast often in non-traditional roles and proudly featuring a queer affirmative interpretation of the star-crossed lovers Anne Page (Lucy May Knight) and Fenton (Sarah Clarke).
The Merry Wives of Windsor is suitable for audiences of all ages and guests are encouraged to pack a picnic to enjoy in the sunshine. Seating is provided at the venue and protective sun wear is recommended for matinee performances. Tickets are now available at melbourneshakespeare.com.
This production has been supported by the City of Port Phillip through the Cultural Development Fund.
