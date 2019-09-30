Santa's Magical Kingdom Returns This Christmas Season

Santa's Magical Kingdom has become a Christmas tradition for countless Victorian families. Now in its 8th year, this much-loved family event marks the start of the festive season for many.

Santa's Magical Kingdom is an enchanting experience for families and people of all ages. This one of a kind Christmas event immerses guests in a magical Christmas journey they can share and treasure for years to come.

Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends as they share the magical Christmas spirit that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families. Open from 22nd November until 29th December, Santa's Magical Kingdom's delightful walk-through wonderland includes:

· The beautifully decorated Snowland. Feel the snow fall and meet the Snow Queen.

· A private meeting with the jolly man himself, Santa! Have your picture taken or just say hello.

· Gingerbread Land! Nothing says Christmas like the smell of gingerbread. Kids can decorate their very own gingerbread man in this land of sweet delights. Best of all, they can then eat it!

· Story time with Mrs. Claus. It's not all about Santa at Santa's Magical Kingdom you know, Mrs Claus shares the spotlight.

· A new International Christmas Circus Spectacular Show. With acts from around the world ­­- hand selected by Santa and Mrs. Claus - set to amaze young and old alike.

· Unlimited rides! What would a Christmas celebration be without them?

Santa's Magical Kingdom delivers a Christmas wonderland full of activities that brings the Christmas spirit to life!

As always, Rudolph's birthday will also be celebrated at Santa's Magical Kingdom. Our favorite red-nosed reindeer loves parties, and Santa's Magical Kingdom delivers his wish for an awesome party! Every child who helps Rudolph celebrate his birthday will receive a special gift. Rudolph's Birthday will be celebrated on specific dates during the season, see the website for details.

Now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.au or via our Booking Office on 1300 307 740





