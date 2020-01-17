SPICE NIGHT - Trailblazing Queer Comedy From Across Asia Will Tour Australia

Asia boasts the boldest, fastest growing, standup comedy scene in the world right now, and the sassiest artists amongst it are a new wave of gay and lesbian performers, queering the mic from Mumbai to Manila.

Performing in countries in which homosexuality is, or until very recently was, criminalised, these out-proud-and-hilarious performers are flamboyantly upending the established order in comedy clubs across the region - not to mention in the corridors of power.

In the last 12 months India has decriminalised homosexuality and Taiwan has legalised same-sex marriage, but Malaysia seems to be moving backwards and Brunei threatened the death penalty last year. The landscape is changing around these performers, and in the 21st century with a global audience, they are grasping the momentum to force and amplify progressive change.

Hirzi Zulkiflie is a Singaporean social media star and leading personality in the local LGBTI community. With hundreds of thousands of subscribers, Hirzi was the first ever Malay Muslim ambassador for Singapore's Pink Dot Festival.

Joanne Kam is the high camp queen of Malaysian comedy, who headlined the sold out Comedy Zone Asia showcase at the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Navin Noronha is India's only out, gay, standup comedian, who hosts his own hit podcast Keeping It Queer and comes to Australia direct from presenting his new solo show The Good Child at the Bengalaru Comedy Festival

Margot Tanjutco is a stunning new Filipino-Australian talent nominated for the Melbourne Comedy Festival's Golden Gibbo award in 2019.

Thu 20 Feb The Comic's Lounge, Melbourne

Fri 21 Feb Seymour Centre, Sydney*

Sat 22 Feb Riverside Theatres, Parramatta *

Sun 23 Feb The Q, Queanbeyan

* presented as part of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Booking info times, prices and bookings details online at https://www.milstead.com.au/spicenight/





