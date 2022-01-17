SOME HAPPY DAY Comes to Classic Cinemas Next Month

Some Happy Day is an independent feature film and a homage to St Kilda. It's made with, and in, the community where the story is set.

Some Happy Day follows Tina, a homeless woman in desperate search of a better life, who meets Frances, a social worker with troubles of her own. Over a single day their lives interweave, revealing unsettling connections that lead to change and redemption.

On World Day of Social Justice (Sun 20 Feb 2022), Some Happy Day will have its Melbourne premiere with a fundraiser for Sacred Heart Mission at Classic Cinemas as well as additional screenings on Mon 21 Feb 2022 and Wed 23 Feb 2022.

Some Happy Day is inspired by writer and director Catherine Hill's 20-year experience working with rough sleepers.

"Every day I witnessed the strength, resilience, struggles and stories of people who have found themselves homeless, sleeping at the beach, in the park, under a stairwell or in a squat," said Hill.

Some Happy Day was filmed in partnership with a range of local St Kilda groups and organisations. Many of the actors have lived-experiences of surviving without a home and other cast and crew work in social services.

The role of Tina was written for Peta Brady. She is not only a renowned Australian actor across theatre and television, but also works part-time as a drug and alcohol worker at The Salvation Army Needle and Syringe Program in St Kilda.

Sacred Heart Mission and the Salvation Army Statewide Crisis Centre supported Some Happy Day by providing in-kind assistance and access to different locations.

Cathy Humphrey, CEO for Sacred Heart Mission said Some Happy Day provides a realistic impression that contextualises homelessness, its impact on people and the importance of trauma informed practice, which is central to ending homelessness.

"It's fantastic that Sacred Heart Mission is part of Some Happy Day's Melbourne premiere and I hope it starts some important conversations about how to make a difference," said Humphrey.

It is estimated that on any given night in Australia approximately 116,000 people will be homeless - 1 in every 200 Australians. Last year, over 420 homeless people died on Australia's streets. The average life expectancy of rough sleepers is around 50 years of age, almost 30 years lower than housed populations.

Some Happy Day has been accepted into 6 international film festivals and Catherine Hill was nominated for Best Direction of a Feature Film (Under $1M) by the Australian Directors Guild.

Some Happy Day is also available to corporate businesses, community organisations, educational institutions, local councils and government agencies. The film aims to change perceptions of homelessness, raise awareness and celebrate hope and relationships.