SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian Tour  

The smash-hit musical, SIX, continues its unstoppable journey as it captivates audiences around the globe with its innovative and empowering take on history. Since its premiere in 2017, SIX has become a cultural phenomenon, redefining the boundaries of musical theatre and engaging audiences of all ages.

In Australia, SIX - the Tony Award-winning electrifying musical - has enjoyed record-breaking seasons across the country and will reign supreme at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from August 2024, Theatre Royal Sydney from October 2024 and at QPAC's Playhouse in Brisbane from January 2025.

“SIX is truly a global phenomenon and the record-breaking Australian production enjoyed rapturous acclaim by both critics and audiences alike. The incredible anticipation and demand from fans after achieving the success it did here in Australia on its previous tour has been a major force to bring the phenomenal production back to our stages. We are beyond thrilled that SIX will be returning next year and we look forward to making more fans and breaking more records along the way!” said producer Louise Withers.

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIll who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right. Audiences are taken on a journey through the lives of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, each telling their own story and reclaiming their own narrative.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End, taking London by storm, and has continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, and Korea.

Each year SIX is seen by over 3.5 million people worldwide and currently has over 1.5 million followers on social media across the world. The show has received over 32 million views on TikTok alone, and the original Studio Cast Recording has been certified gold and been streamed over 600 million times. SIX has won 35 major international awards, including two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Notably SIX author and Co-Director Lucy Moss is the youngest female-identifying person to direct a Broadway musical in over 40 years.

What sets SIX apart is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and breathe new life into historical storytelling. With its cleverly crafted lyrics and contemporary sound, the musical effortlessly bridges the gap between the past and the present, appealing to both theatre enthusiasts and those new to the genre. It has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring fans to embrace their own strength and celebrate the triumphs and struggles of these remarkable women.

Moreover, SIX has made a significant impact in the digital realm, creating a vibrant online community of devoted fans, lovingly referred to as the ‘Queendom'. Its infectious songs and empowering themes have sparked viral trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, with fans passionately sharing their love for the show through fan art, cover performances, and heartfelt discussions.

As SIX continues its global journey, enchanting audiences and leaving a lasting impact wherever it goes, it cements its place as a groundbreaking musical that pushes boundaries, inspires, and entertains. Audiences are invited to join the Queens and be a part of this extraordinary phenomenon.

SIX The Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Originally Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

Produced in Australia by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick.