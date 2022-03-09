SCHAPELLE, SCHAPELLE - THE MUSICAL Comes to Australia Beginning This Month

The fast-paced musical comedy Schapelle, Schapelle will head to Canberra, Orange, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this March to June.

Convicts, wild yarns and tabloid bluster come alive in this high-energy musical satire of the Australian media and its favourite criminal case in decades, the Schapelle Corby saga.

Schapelle Schapelle is a rally cry for the battler, a love letter to the last outpost of larrikinism - Queensland, and a cautionary tale of what happens when cynical loudmouths and ruthless hustlers are in charge of the soap box - all spun together with a rollicking original score.

Director, producer and co-writer Abby Gallaway says "Schapelle Schapelle shines a spotlight on our national obsession with celebrity, and just how far the media will go if left to its own devices. It questions how much we're responsible for what's said about us, and highlights the pure chaos - for women in particular - in a very public rise to notoriety."

"It's so rare to see an Australian story produced in the musical format. One of the really special things about the show is we've been able to reach people who wouldn't normally set foot inside a theatre, let alone watch a musical."

Creatives and cast: Director, producer and co-writer, Abby Gallaway; Lyrics, Jack Dodds, Tim Hansen and Gareth Thomson; Music, Tim Hansen, Gabbi Bolt, and Jack Dodds; Book, Gareth Thomson, Jack Dodds, Abby Gallaway and Mitch Lourigan; Cast, Stacey Thomsett (Schapelle: Canberra, Orange, Melbourne, Sydney), Kelsi Boyden (Schapelle: Sydney, Brisbane), Jack Dodds, Emily Kimpton, Alice Litchfield, Mitch Lourigan, Gareth Thomson and Ruby Teys.

Dates

Canberra Comedy Festival - 23 Mar

Orange Civic Theatre - Sat 26 Mar

Melbourne International Comedy Festival - 31 Mar to 24 Apr

Sydney Comedy Festival - 11 May to 15 May

Brisbane Comedy Festival - 24 May to 5 Jun