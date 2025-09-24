Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman, and Ryan Corr Will Lead Australian Tour of ART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a rare opportunity to see three of Australia's finest actors on stage together, Richard Roxburgh (Rake, The Correspondent, Elvis), Damon Herriman (Better Man, Mr Inbetween, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon, Holding the Man, Kangaroo) will star together in the internationally award-winning play ART by Yasmina Reza translated by Chrispher Hampton, a razor-sharp comedy about friendship, ego and the chaos a single opinion can cause.

Commencing performances at Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney from 10 February 2026 for a limited season, the production will then tour to Brisbane's QPAC from 11 March, Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from 24 April and Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre as part of State Theatre Company South Australia's 2026 season from 20 May.

ART is directed by Lee Lewis (the original production of Prima Facie, Gaslight, Mother Play), with set and costume design by Charles Davis (The Importance of Being Ernest, La Traviata), lighting design by Paul Jackson (Rusalka, The Spare Room), sound design by David Letch for System Sound, and is produced by Rodney Rigby with Marriner Group, Paul Wheelton AM, and State Theatre Company South Australia.

When one friend buys a ridiculously expensive painting, the others don't just question his taste — they question everything. Egos flare, old wounds resurface, and a decades-long friendship begins to fracture.

Winner of both the Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, ART explores – with biting wit and pitch-perfect timing – how the smallest things, especially the unspoken ones, can spiral into something much bigger.

Richard Roxburgh said: “There is nothing else that does what theatre can do. At this odd and fractious time on our little planet, what a beautiful thing to be in a room where there's communal experience, shared hilarity, shared pain. The shared examination of our crazy lives. It's happening in real time. It's alive. There is no AI, no coding that can touch it. That's real electricity buzzing between us all. That's real sweat. There's nothing else like it. It's theatre!

“Having the opportunity to do this incredibly funny modern classic with my actual friends, Damon and Ryan, under the clever eye of Lee Lewis, will be a complete joy.”

Tour Dates

Sydney – Roslyn Packer Theatre: previews from 10 February

Brisbane – Playhouse, QPAC: previews from 11 March

Melbourne – Comedy Theatre: previews from 22 April

Adelaide – Her Majesty’s Theatre: previews from 20 May