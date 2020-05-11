Rhonda Burchmore, Ricki-Lee, and Aled Jones Will Entertain On Arts Centre Melbourne's BIG NIGHT IN

Much-loved Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, Welsh singer, radio and television presenter Aled Jones and popular singer/songwriter Ricki-Lee are set to entertain during this week's episode of live variety digital show, Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman on May 13 at 7pm.

Australia's leading lady Rhonda Burchmore has wowed audiences both on stage and screen, forging a lengthy career in show business that continues to grow. Aled Jones started his performing life as a teenage chorister before he reached widespread fame as a performer and presenter on television with the BBC and ITV, and radio (for BBC Radio Wales and Classic FM).

Australian comedian, television presenter, media personality and author Gretel Killeen will also be a special guest in Episode 3 of Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In. This week's show will conclude with a spectacular performance of a much-loved song by Ricki-Lee, who will be joined (virtually) by the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

Performer Trevor Ashley as Liza Minnelli will do a musical number this week for Stephen Sondheim's 90th bday and Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary.

Past guests who have joined John Foreman include Casey Donovan, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Rob Mills, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno. Last week's heart-warming musical finale - 'You Raise Me Up' - a tribute to front-line health workers across the world featuring Marina Prior, Josh Piterman, Meghan Picerno, Mirusia, Aled Jones, Mark Vincent and John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra was received warmly by audiences and attracted more than 4,000 views.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public due to COVID-19. Now Arts Centre Melbourne is focussed on finding new ways to engage with audiences, including the digital online hub - Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.





