Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre

Rarely performed in Australia, Idomeneo is a night of opera that you don’t want to miss - 4 STARS!

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 1 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre Photo 2 Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
CHICAGO Returns to Australia in January 2024 Photo 3 CHICAGO Returns to Australia in January 2024
Open House Melbourne 2023 Program of Events Revealed Photo 4 Open House Melbourne 2023 Program of Events Revealed

Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Victorian Opera and Opera Australia’s co-production of Idomeneo showcases stunning singing, majestic music from Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, and theatrical design excellence - achieved through set design being successfully blended with vivid video design and captivating cinematography. Rarely performed in Australia, Idomeneo is a night of opera that you don’t want to miss - 4 STARS
 
Idomeneo is a three-act opera seria, composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and with a an Italian libretto by Abbé Giambattista Varesco. The storyline of Idomeneo is set directly after the Trojan War. On his way home, King Idomeneo of Crete, is saved from drowning by the sea god Neptune, by making a pact to sacrifice the first living creature he meets back on land. Given this is a Greek Drama, the first living being Idomeneo stumbles across, is of course, his son Idamante.
Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Photography by Charlie Kinross

If you are a relative newbie to opera or have not seen one in over a decade, like me, below is helpful information from Idomeneo’s creative team that will enhance your ‘operatic experience’. Victorian Opera’s artistic director Richard Mills describes that the 18th Century operatic genre of opera seria is distinguishable by the reinterpretation of ancient Greek drama through an Age of Enlightment contextual lens. Stylistically arias in opera seria chiefly provide opportunities for characters to indulge in emotional expression, while the storyline is paused. Recitative, on the otherhand, is what is used in opera seria to drive the narrative forward.

Benjamin Bayl, Idomeneo’s conductor, states that generally Don Giovanni or The Marriage of Figaro are considered the greatest of Mozart’s 22 operas. In my case, my favourite is The Magic Flute. However, Bayl goes onto explain that allegedly Idomeneo was one of Mozart’s own favourites. Idomeneo also seems to be Bayl’s favourite Moazrt opera. He describes Idomeneo as the composer’s theatrical masterpiece and that the Opera ‘smudges’ the strict Baroque and early Classical period compositional structures, resulting in musical numbers seamlessly flowing on from one to another. Certainly Bayl, who was the first Australian Organ Scholar of King’s College Cambridge, and studied conducting at London’s Royal Academy of Music, does a fantastic job of conducting this musical triumph.

Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Steve Davislim as Idomeneo & Catherine Carby as Idamante
Photography by Charlie Kinross

Director Lindy Hume, who has served as the Artistic Director of West Australian Opera, Victoria State Opera, OzOpera and Opera Queensland, and who also routinely creates new theatre and opera productions across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the USA and the UK, does a wondrous job in directing Idomeneo. Hume makes Idomeneo relevant for a 2023 Australian audience, and as she describes, “for Australian audiences emerging from a period of darkness, communal trauma and deep reflection, there are surprisingly powerful resonances drawing us to its Enlightenment-era ideas”.

The singers onstage, all excel in providing the audience with blissful, sublime and powerful vocal performances. Tenor Steve Davislim as Idomeneo lives up to his reputation of having a strong stage presence and beautiful lyric voice. Mezzo-Soprano Catherine Carby as Idamante gives a strong performance, as does soprano Kathryn Radcliff as Ilia. Tenors, Michael Dimovski as Arbace, and James Egglestone as the High Priest of Neptune, also provide good supporting performances, as does baritone Simon Meadows, as the voice of Neptune. However, it is soprano Olivia Cranwell as Elettra who steals the show with her exceptional aria performance in act three.

Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Olivia Cranwell as Elettra
Photography by Charlie Kinross

What really makes this production of Idomeneo blossom, is the utilisation of lutruwita (Tasmanian) filmmaker Catherine Pettman’s captivating cinematography of the remote Namanu Rruni Albatross Island which, through the genius video design of David Bergman (The Picture of Dorian Gray), is projected onto the white walled set design by Michael Yeargan. There is no CGI here, all projections are real images that have been stunningly digitally colour-enhanced, timed and synchronised to Mozart’s score. The culminating theatrical result is strong, impressive and a true highlight of this production of Idomeneo.

Idomeneo is playing at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda until 8th July.  To get tickets to Idomeneo, or to find out more information about other Victorian Opera productions for later in the year, which include Richard Strauss’ Capriccio, Christopher Sainsbury’s The Visitors and Richard Mills’ Galileo, click on the link below.

Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Kathryn Radcliff as Ilia
Photography by Charlie Kinross



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Paramore Add Second Brisbane & Melbourne Shows to Tour Photo
Paramore Add Second Brisbane & Melbourne Shows to Tour

The Grammy Award-winning trio will now perform six shows on their anticipated antipodean visit, beginning at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 18 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 November and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

2
SENSE OF PLACE Comes to Weave Movement Theatre in August Photo
SENSE OF PLACE Comes to Weave Movement Theatre in August

Premiering this August at Dancehouse in North Carlton, Weave Movement Theatre brings their latest work to Melbourne audiences; Sense of Place.

3
LOVE WITH NO REMORSE Comes to The Thespian Theatre Company in August Photo
LOVE WITH NO REMORSE Comes to The Thespian Theatre Company in August

The Thespian Theatre Company will present Love With No Remorse, August 3-13, 2023. The production is directed by James Huang and Witten by Touka Shokor.

4
Open House Melbourne 2023 Program of Events Revealed Photo
Open House Melbourne 2023 Program of Events Revealed

The Open House Melbourne Program returns in 2023 with an exciting series of events, talks, and tours! The events will take place Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July.

From This Author - Josh Stent

Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Performing Arts in... (read more about this author)

Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy TheatreReview: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
Review: & JULIET at The Regent TheatreReview: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at The Australian Shakespeare CompanyReview: ROMEO & JULIET at The Australian Shakespeare Company
Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Comedy TheatreReview: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Comedy Theatre

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Animal Farm by Bloomshed Presented by Darebin Arts Speakeasy
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (12/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WinterWild 2023
WinterWild (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Fictions
Arrow on Swanston (7/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Burn the Floor
The Palms at Crown (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fence
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (9/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rough Trade
TW Explosives (7/19-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You