Rehearsals Are Underway For GREASE in Australia

Rehearsals have begun for the brand-new multi-million dollar stage production of GREASE, which opens in Melbourne from 31 December, Sydney from 24 March 2024 and in Perth from 30 June. Tickets go on sale today for the Perth season, as well as new seats on sale for Melbourne and Sydney.

Some of Australia’s favourite performers are joining the highly anticipated production including Patti Newton as Miss Lynch (Melbourne season), Marcia Hines as Teen Angel and Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine in the hit musical set to open in Melbourne.

They will be joined by Sydney’s Annelise Hall, who most recently featured in The Marvellous Elephant Man as well as Aspects of Love at the Hayes Theatre, in the coveted role of Sandy made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Melbourne’s Joseph Spanti, best known for Friends! The Musical Parody and Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical, will be donning the famed black leather jacket as Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in the movie version of the much-loved musical.

Also joining the gang at Rydell High are Mackenzie Dunn (Hairspray, Shrek) as Rizzo, Brianna Bishop (Hairspray, Midnight – The Cinderella Musical) as Marty, Keanu Gonzalez (Hamilton) in the role of bad boy Kenickie, Lucy Fraser (Hairspray) as the perky Patty Simcox and Gareth Isaac (Mary Poppins) as nerdy Eugene. The iconic Pink Ladies includes Catty Hamilton (The Rocky Horror Show) as Frenchy and Caitlin Spears (Hairspray) as Jan while Andy Seymour (The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour) as Roger, Harry Targett (Hairspray) as Sonny and Tom Davis (The Book of Mormon) as Doody are donning the famed leather jackets as the T-Birds.

Ensemble cast members joining the star-studded line-up include Fabian Andrés, Lachlan Beck, Oscar Bridges, Laura Joy Bunting, Cristina D’Agostino, Axel Duffy, Madeleine Mackenzie, Anna Mellows, Conor Putland, Rose Shannon-Duhigg and Emma Whitefield.

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

At the time that it closed originally on Broadway in 1980, GREASE's 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history, and with the addition of the recent Pink Ladies series, currently on Paramount+, GREASE is officially the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical.

Following the stage premiere, the musical has famously been produced for the screen and inspired both a 1982 film sequel and a 2007 competition reality series, Broadway revivals of the stage show as well as numerous international productions.