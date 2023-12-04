Rehearsals Are Underway For GREASE in Australia

Tickets go on sale today for the Perth season, as well as new seats on sale for Melbourne and Sydney.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MU Photo 1 Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian T Photo 2 SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian Tour  
Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour Photo 3 Jerry Seinfeld Adds New Melbourne Show to Australian Tour
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024 Photo 4 Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024

Rehearsals Are Underway For GREASE in Australia

Rehearsals have begun for the brand-new multi-million dollar stage production of GREASE, which opens in Melbourne from 31 December, Sydney from 24 March 2024 and in Perth from 30 June. Tickets go on sale today for the Perth season, as well as new seats on sale for Melbourne and Sydney.

Some of Australia’s favourite performers are joining the highly anticipated production including Patti Newton as Miss Lynch (Melbourne season), Marcia Hines as Teen Angel and Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine in the hit musical set to open in Melbourne.

They will be joined by Sydney’s Annelise Hall, who most recently featured in The Marvellous Elephant Man as well as Aspects of Love at the Hayes Theatre, in the coveted role of Sandy  made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Melbourne’s Joseph Spanti, best known for Friends! The Musical Parody and Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical, will be donning the famed black leather jacket as Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in the movie version of the much-loved musical.

Also joining the gang at Rydell High are Mackenzie Dunn (Hairspray, Shrek) as Rizzo, Brianna Bishop (Hairspray, Midnight – The Cinderella Musical) as Marty, Keanu Gonzalez (Hamilton) in the role of bad boy Kenickie, Lucy Fraser (Hairspray) as the perky Patty Simcox and Gareth Isaac (Mary Poppins) as nerdy Eugene. The iconic Pink Ladies includes Catty Hamilton (The Rocky Horror Show) as Frenchy and Caitlin Spears (Hairspray) as Jan while Andy Seymour (The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour) as Roger, Harry Targett (Hairspray) as Sonny and Tom Davis (The Book of Mormon) as Doody are donning the famed leather jackets as the T-Birds.

Ensemble cast members joining the star-studded line-up include Fabian Andrés, Lachlan Beck, Oscar Bridges, Laura Joy Bunting, Cristina D’Agostino, Axel Duffy, Madeleine Mackenzie, Anna Mellows, Conor Putland, Rose Shannon-Duhigg and Emma Whitefield.

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

At the time that it closed originally on Broadway in 1980, GREASE's 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history, and with the addition of the recent Pink Ladies series, currently on Paramount+, GREASE is officially the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical.

Following the stage premiere, the musical has famously been produced for the screen and inspired both a 1982 film sequel and a 2007 competition reality series, Broadway revivals of the stage show as well as numerous international productions.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
THE DUCHESS OF MALFI Comes to Melbourne in February Photo
THE DUCHESS OF MALFI Comes to Melbourne in February

Promising to be a true highlight at the onset of the 2024 Melbourne Arts Calendar, Arrant Knaves Theatre Company bring Melbourne audiences a dark and thrilling new adaptation of John Webster’s defining masterpiece, The Duchess of Malfi.

2
New Brisbane and Melbourne Performances of Smash-Hit Musical RENT On Sale This Week Photo
New Brisbane and Melbourne Performances of Smash-Hit Musical RENT On Sale This Week

New Brisbane and Melbourne performances of the smash-hit musical RENT are now on sale. Don't miss out on this multi-Tony Award-winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson. Limited season in Brisbane from Jan 27 - Feb 11, 2024, and in Melbourne from Feb 17 - Mar 7, 2024.

3
Final Tickets For TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Released Photo
Final Tickets For TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Released

Don't miss your chance to see the smash hit musical before it closes on January 28, 2024. Get your tickets now!

4
Dr. Jane Goodall To Launch Australia/New Zealand Tour In 2024 Photo
Dr. Jane Goodall To Launch Australia/New Zealand Tour In 2024

Dr Jane Goodall is coming to Australia and New Zealand for a tour in 2024. Don't miss the chance to hear from this renowned primatologist and conservationist.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You