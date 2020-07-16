Realscape Productions And Darkfield Announce DOUBLE

DARKFIELD RADIO is a new digital project that distills DARKFIELD's signature audio experiences into an intense and communal at-home encounter.

Introducing DARKFIELD RADIO and the first show DOUBLE.

As with all DARKFIELD experiences, a strange world is built from 360 degree binaural sound that perplexes the senses, deepening the immersion by casting doubt on what is real and what is imagined.

For the first show, all you need is a mobile device, headphones - and a friend...

Audiences will be instructed to sit opposite each other on either side of a kitchen table. Pairs of participants will be replicated in hundreds of rooms across Australia, listening to a simultaneous broadcast over 20 minutes.

There is only one rule: everyone has to be who they say they are.

DOUBLE is a troubling exercise in familiarity that explores the Capgras delusion, a condition in which the sufferer is convinced that a loved one has been replaced by an exact replica with malign intentions.

As the neuroscientist Anil Seth once said: "Reality is just an hallucination that we can all agree on."

As COVID-19 continues to cause closures impacting the Arts Industry across the globe, introducing DARKFIELD Radio was a logical next step for UK Creators David Rosenberg and Glen Neath (Darkfield).

Tickets are $10, on sale now with **limited** discounted Early Bird release for $7 for the first week only (shows on Tu, Th, Fr & Sa from Friday 17 July - Saturday 1 August).

www.darkfield.com.au/radio.

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You