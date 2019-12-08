Randy Newman Adds Canberra Show To 'An Evening With Randy Newman'

American music legend, RANDY NEWMAN has added a Canberra stop to his highly-anticipated An Evening with Randy Newman Australian tour, taking his one-man show to Canberra Theatre Centre on Wednesday 5 February.



Tickets for Canberra will go on sale at 12 noon on Thursday 12 December.



The beloved performer will now play shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane before embarking on his first ever New Zealand tour of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch. Full dates below.



With a career spanning five decades, a catalogue of songs that run the gamut from heartbreaking to satirical, plus a host of unforgettable film scores, Randy Newman is a cultural icon, a 'national treasure' (NPR).



Since 1968, Newman has released a slew of solo records, most recently 2017's critically acclaimed Dark Matter, which includes the Grammy Award-winning track 'Putin'. His legendary repertoire includes 'Short People', 'You Can Leave Your Hat On', 'I Love LA', 'Sail Away', 'Mama Told Me (Not To Come)' to name a few. Playful and political, his bouncing arrangements often include clever depictions of divisive characters with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humour.



Praised by The Guardian as "someone who writes with a wit and intelligence that few others have matched", Newman's impressive, prolific talent has seen him score all four Toy Story films, along with feature pictures Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, Seabiscuit, Cars, A Bug's Life and Meet The Parents, amongst others.



Perhaps one of his most enduring songs, Toy Story's 'You've Got A Friend In Me' is a timeless classic that has cemented itself in popular culture, recently covered by UK artist Rex Orange County and featuring Newman himself. A beloved and iconic voice, Newman most recently lent his honeyed croon to '5 Year Plan' from Chance The Rapper's latest record The Big Day.



Randy Newman's incredible list of accolades includes seven Grammys, three Emmys, and two Academy Awards (from an incredible twenty nominations), as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.



An Evening with Randy Newman promises to be a magical night, a taste of a storied career that has brought joy to generations. Canberra is in for a treat when this legend touches down February 2020.





