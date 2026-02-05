The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Present EMMA DONOVAN: TAKE ME TO THE RIVER

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) in association with Arts Centre Melbourne will present Emma Donovan: Take Me To The River as its 2026 NAIDOC Week celebration — a powerful concert of soul, story and cultural connection led by one of Australia's most distinctive voices.

Take Me To The River is a deeply personal journey through the heart of soul, gospel and rhythm and blues. Donovan reimagines timeless songs made famous by legends including Sam Cooke, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Bill Withers, weaving them together with her own original music and lived experience to create something at once reverent and boldly contemporary.

Described by Rolling Stone as “one of those voices that stops you in your tracks — soulful, powerful, and deeply moving,” Donovan brings raw emotion, deep groove and storytelling authority to every performance. From soaring anthems to intimate ballads, these songs speak to love, hope, struggle and joy — infused with new life through Donovan's perspective as a First Nations artist.

A proud Gumbaynggirr and Noongar woman, Donovan began performing at just seven years old with her family band, The Donovans. She later co-founded the acclaimed Indigenous trio Stiff Gins, recorded multiple albums with soul collective The Putbacks, and has forged a celebrated solo career that bridges soul, blues and storytelling with unmistakable presence.

“Performing Take Me To The River with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is incredibly special. These songs have shaped me and bringing them together with the power and depth of a full orchestra gives them new meaning. It's about honouring where the music comes from, sharing my story, and creating something that feels both intimate and expansive,” says Donovan.

“Working with Alex Turley on these brand new arrangements has been such a gift. He's really listened to the heart of these songs and created something fresh that still honours where they come from. Bringing Take Me To The River to Melbourne with these new arrangements feels incredibly special — it's like telling the story again, but in a new voice,” says Donovan.

This special NAIDOC Week performance continues the MSO's ongoing commitment to celebrating First Nations voices and cultural leadership. In recent years, the Orchestra's annual First Nations celebrations have featured artists including Electric Fields, Archie Roach (One Song: The Music of Archie Roach), Dan Sultan, and in 2025, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO.

Take Me To The River is a night of music, meaning and heart — where every song carries a story, and every story finds its voice. Don't just follow Emma Donovan to the river — dive in.