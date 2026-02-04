Lion Heart Dance Company To Premiere WHAT THE FLOCK At Chapel Off Chapel

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To celebrate 10 years of creating art that moves the heart, Lion Heart Dance Company is premiering What The Flock, a brand new work by Green Room Award nominated choreographer, Benjamin Curé, at Chapel Off Chapel from 4-8 March 2026.

“It feels like such a full circle moment to be celebrating 10 years by presenting at Chapel Off Chapel, where it all first began a decade ago.” said company director, Benjamin Curé.

Part contemporary dance work, part nature documentary, he describes What The Flock as a playful and absurd reflection on the “diverse and varied experiences of everyday people”. Drawing parallels between the lives of humans and birds, he muses on the similarities in our behaviours and uses it as a form of social commentary that is equal insightfully as it is satirical.

A cast of 7 dancers descend on the stage, boasting dynamic physicality and eccentric personalities. Soaring and switching between graceful pas de deux and explosive acrobatic movements, they explore the cycle of life from birth to death - with many a nesting stop along the way. Hurtling headfirst into explorations of dating and mating, migration and vocation - audiences are invited to take a look in the mirror and laugh along.

Curé's founding mission for Lion Heart Dance Company is “creating art that moves the heart”. This newest work was driven by a desire to “give audiences a reason to smile” and “remind them of the beauty and joy there is to be found in the world.” He hopes that audiences of all ages, whether they are frequent viewers of dance or not will be “surprised and delighted” by this novel and unique offering.

The cast features Caitlin Harvey, Cameron Davey, Ella McMillan, Jake Keen, Jesse Matthews, Skylar Delphinus, and Venessa Koullinos.

Lion Heart Dance Company presents What The Flock

4-8 March 2026

Chapel Off Chapel

Tickets on sale now starting at $49

Bookings: chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/what-the-flock/

Duration: 80 mins (20 min interval)

Warnings: Haze effect, loud music and sounds, flashing lights.

Age Recommendation: All ages (8+)

For more information visit chapeloffchapel.com.au

CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Benjamin Curé

Managing Company Director: Andrew J Liu

Lighting Designer: Benjamin Curé

Lighting Consultant: Sidney Younger

Costume Design: Perrie Taylor

Script: Benjamin Curé, Sophie Joske

Mix and Master: Rose Chapple