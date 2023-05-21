Photos: First Look at Kirby Lunn In MESSHEAD

Performances run 23-24 June at the Butterfly Club.

International leading lady Kirby Lunn is starring in a new one-woman show MESShead. The show will be making its Australian debut at The Butterfly club in Melbourne and will go international when it debuts at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. As an unstoppable force in theatre and comedy we're sure this is not a show you will want to miss.

Check out the promotional photos below!

MESShead is a new dark comedy, set in New York City, that explores the world of an emotionally stunted woman, Katherine, on a mission to be the most special person in every room. Just how much damage can you do to others by living in your head.

Kirby Lunn is an exciting new voice in comedy, seamlessly weaving the absurdity of life with its darkest tragedies. MESShead is a genre warping experience, just when you think your safe and you've figured her out , the floor beneath you drops again. A very silly show with an unsettling core.

Performances run 23-24 June at the Butterfly Club.




